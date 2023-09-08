Scorned ex sent woman’s nude photos to her work, Texas officials say. She lost her job

A school employee lost her job after police say her ex emailed nude photos of her to school officials, news outlets reported.

The woman was an employee with the San Antonio Independent School District until she was given the choice to either resign or be terminated, KENS 5 reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

This ultimatum came after police said her ex-boyfriend sent an email to school officials with nude photos of the woman, according to KENS 5.

The woman said on Aug. 13, the 43-year-old man sent her a text message showing a screenshot of the email with the images in it, KABB reported. He threatened to send them as payback for her ending the relationship, the outlet reported, citing the arrest report.

The woman was called to the human resources office three days later and given the option to resign or be terminated, according to KABB.

McClatchy News reached out to the San Antonio Independent School District on Sept. 8 but did not immediately hear back.

Police were able to track the email back to the ex, confirming “his account information that included billing address and credit card info,” KABB reported.

He was arrested after the woman reported him to police, KENS 5 reported. He faces charges of publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual materials.

Court records show the man was released on a $10,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the woman.

