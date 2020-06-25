Is Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) A Good Stock To Buy?

In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. SALT was in 9 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with SALT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SALT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, We take a look at lists like the 10 most profitable companies in the world to identify the compounders that are likely to deliver double digit returns. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now let's check out the new hedge fund action surrounding Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT).

How are hedge funds trading Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)?

At Q1's end, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -36% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 7 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SALT a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Raging Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT), with a stake worth $8.4 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Raging Capital Management was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $3.9 million. Hosking Partners, Royce & Associates, and Hourglass Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Hourglass Capital allocated the biggest weight to Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT), around 0.65% of its 13F portfolio. Hosking Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.09 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SALT.