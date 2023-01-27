The SCORPION Unit of the Memphis Police Department is inactive and has been inactive since “this event happened,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland wrote in his weekly update Friday afternoon.

“This event” referred to the traffic stop by Memphis Police officers that led to the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man.

Earlier:Memphis SCORPION Unit should be disbanded 'immediately,' Tyre Nichols family attorney says

Nichols died three days after the traffic stop and five Memphis Police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

It is not clear exactly which day the SCORPION Unit was deactivated.

The SCORPION Unit has been tied to the officers charged with killing Nichols.

Other Memphis police officers remain under investigation for department policy violations.

Earlier this week, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis announced a "complete and independent review" of all the department's specialized units, but did not clarify if the units would continue operations while the review takes place.

On Friday, members of Nichols’ family and their attorneys called for the SCORPION Unit, which stands for “ Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods,” to be fully disbanded, and for law enforcement agencies around the country to examine their saturation units.

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Tyre Nichols death: Memphis SCORPION Unit inactive, Strickland says