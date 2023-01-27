Scotch Plains businesses become 'safe places' for hate crime victims

SCOTCH PLAINS - Three Park Avenue businesses have become voluntary “safe places” for victims of hate crimes, such as bullying, under a new initiative launched by the township.

Under the Safe Place Initiative, any victim of a hate crime can go to the Social Status Co., 417 Park Ave., Black Drop Coffee, 431 Park Ave., or Stage House Tavern, 366 Park Ave. Owners and managers of the three businesses have received training from the Scotch Plains Police Department with two key responsibilities - immediately dial 911 and allow a victim to remain on premises until police arrive.

“The Safe Place Initiative relies on strong communication and cooperation between local police, local business and local social services agencies,” Mayor Josh Losardo said. “We have received a tremendous response in our community to launch this initiative, and we appreciate such an active collaboration to keep our residents protected from any form of hate.”

The Scotch Plains Police Department is the 332nd law enforcement agency in the United States, Canada and Europe to sign on to the program. There is no cost for businesses to join or maintain the program.

The Safe Place Initiative, started by the Seattle Police Department in 2015, is for victims of all hate crimes involving race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, mental, physical, or sensory disabilities, homelessness, marital status, political ideology, age, or parental status.

“We often say that hate has no home in Scotch Plains,” Councilman Matt Adams said. “Through the Safe Place Initiative, victims can be assured they have a place to go, to be heard, where they can be treated with dignity and respect. They will find a welcoming business, as well as the resources of our police officers, who will respond within minutes.”

Scotch Plains Police Chief Ted Conley said the three businesses have a "Safe Place" decal their front glass. Businesses must place the 4 by 6-inch decal at the main public entrance, three to five feet off the ground and be easily visible.

All 25 Union County law enforcement agencies have committed to participating in the program, 23 being certified for the rollout, the chief said.

“I am pleased and honored that Scotch Plains has welcoming businesses where victims can seek refuge while we are notified and can then promptly arrive to assist them,” Conley said, adding Town Manager Al Mirabella worked closely with Union County Prosecutor William Daniel for Scotch Plains to be in the program.

Any Scotch Plains business interested in becoming a Safe Place, or anyone in need of more information, can email spsafeplace@scotchplainspd.org.

The police department’s liaison is Sgt. Gerard Rites, Training/Support Services Supervisor, who can be reached at 908-322-7100 Ext. 140.

