Scotia man charged in Gloversville stabbing; Victim stabbed in face and neck, police say

Jun. 1—GLOVERSVILLE — A Scotia man has been charged in connection with a Monday morning stabbing in Gloversville, police said.

The victim in the stabbing was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment and has since been released, police said.

Arrested in the incident was Oralnado Roche Jr., 20, of Scotia. He faces one count each of first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felonies, police said.

Roche is accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man at 18 Fox Street just before 3 a.m. Monday, police said.

Officers arrived to find the victim with a stab wound to his face and neck, police said. The victim was first taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital, then on to Albany Medical Center, where he was later released.

Police indicated the stabbing took place as a party was being held at the address. The party went from Sunday evening to Monday morning, police said.

No additional suspects were being sought, police said.

Roche was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Gloversville Police were assisted by the Amsterdam Police Department, state police and state parole.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

