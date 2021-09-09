Scotia man convicted for 2020 Schenectady burglary, assault

Sep. 9—SCHENECTADY — A jury conviction of a Scotia man on burglary and assault charges was based in part on blood and DNA evidence that was left when the defendant fell from a fire escape and hit his head on bricks while fleeing, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Richard Brown, 49, was convicted Tuesday in Schenectady County Court of two counts of burglary in the first degree and assault in the second degree. The crime occurred on Lower Broadway July 7, 2020.

Brown was acquitted of attempted assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

The victim testified that Brown busted into his second-floor apartment and began assaulting him.

Brown's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9, and due to his past criminal convictions for violent felonies, he faces a minimum 10 years' incarceration and a maximum of 25 years on the two burglary counts, and seven to 15 years on the assault conviction, to run concurrently.

City street cameras revealed that Brown rode his bicycle to 1302 Lower Broadway about 11 minutes before the crime occurred.

Once there, cameras from an area business showed Brown meeting with a drug dealer only known as "Jay." Brown loaded his bike onto the back of the drug dealer's SUV and spent more than seven minutes walking around the building.

No video was available from inside the building because the cameras had been covered with construction paper an hour or two prior, prosecutors said.

The victim testified that he was sitting on his bed watching television when someone matching Brown's description busted in his room and began punching him in the head.

The victim sustained a large laceration on his head and arm that was consistent with the use of a bladed object, prosecutors said.

The defendant fled the apartment and attempted to jump to a nearby fire escape. But Brown fell and hit his head on the bricks below, leaving his blood and DNA behind.

Witness also provided descriptions that matched Brown and the clothes he wore.

Brown admitted to Schenectady police Detective Bret Ferris that he had fought with the victim.

Assistant District Attorney Nicolaus B. McDonald tried the case. Defense lawyer Kyle Davis represented Brown. Judge Matthew Sypniewski presided on the trial.