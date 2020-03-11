Scotland agrees to posthumous appeal of Libyan convicted of 1988 Lockerbie bombing

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - The conviction of the only man found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie aircraft bombing has been referred for an appeal to Scotland's High Court of Justiciary, the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission said on Wednesday.

The Commission said the family of Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, who died in 2012, could instruct an appeal over his conviction for the attack on Pam Am flight 103, which was blown up over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988 en route from London to New York. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)