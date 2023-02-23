Scotland’s chief constable quits after clashes with SNP over ‘unsustainable’ police funding

Sir Iain Livingstone - UNPIXS

Scotland’s chief constable has announced his retirement two years earlier than expected after unveiling a report warning SNP government cuts had made policing “unsustainable”.

Sir Iain Livingstone is to step down from Police Scotland in the summer after nearly six years in the post, despite his contract running until Aug 2025.

The 56-year-old said Police Scotland’s “stability”, a decade on from the merger of the country’s previous eight regional forces, meant it was the right time to look for a successor.

But his announcement came after he published a report warning that “wider” public spending cuts were hitting the force, with officers “taking responsibility in situations where the police service is not the most appropriate service to respond”.

The document, presented to the latest meeting of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA), said: “This position is unsustainable in the long-term and detracts from the ability to intervene effectively at the critical end of risk and harm.”

Keith Brown, the SNP’s justice secretary, paid tribute to his “long and distinguished service” and highlighted the “successful policing” of the Cop 26 climate change summit and of the operation around the late Queen’s death in Scotland.

But Holyrood’s opposition parties and trade union leaders argued it was “hard to avoid the conclusion” that his “premature departure” was linked to SNP “underfunding”.

‘Officer numbers fall to their lowest level since 2008’

Jamie Greene, the Scottish Tories’ shadow justice secretary, said: “The Scottish Police Authority report, in Sir Iain Livingstone’s name, could not be clearer about the impact of the Nationalists’ cuts to the policing budget, which has seen officer numbers fall to their lowest level since 2008.

“Our dedicated police officers are being asked to do more with less by SNP ministers - and, as well as being a totally unrealistic expectation, it appears to have cost them the services of Police Scotland’s top officer.”

Pauline McNeill, Labour’s justice spokesperson, said Sir Iain had “not been shy about calling out the Scottish government on police numbers and other key issues”. She added: “The very existence of policing in Scotland is in danger unless the SNP fix these issues now.”

Michelle Brewster, Unison’s police staff branch secretary, said it is “not a surprise” he is “retiring earlier than expected”.

She added: “Police services are facing unsustainable Scottish government cuts, which will set policing back years.”

Sir Iain had been a serving officer since 1992 when he joined Lothian and Borders Police, before being appointed interim chief in Sept 2017.

His rise to the top came after Phil Gormley, his predecessor, was suspended during an investigation into gross misconduct allegations, which he denied before quitting.

Sir Iain responsible for UK’s second-largest police force

He was appointed permanently to the post in Aug 2018 and has responsibility for 23,000 officers and staff in what is the UK’s second-largest police force. His contract was originally due to end in August last year but in 2021 it was extended until 2025.

Announcing his retirement, he said: “We now have a full leadership team with the experience and capability to continue the progress made and can take confidence from the exceptional role Police Scotland played through Covid, Cop26 and the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“The police officers and police staff of Police Scotland are outstanding. Leading them as chief constable to serve the people of Scotland has been the honour of my working life.”

Mr Brown said: “I would like to pay tribute and offer my thanks to Sir Iain for his long and distinguished service to Scottish policing. As chief constable of Scotland he has led the force through what history will show to be hugely significant events.”

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, said: “I thank Iain Livingstone for his long and dedicated service with Police Scotland. He has played a key role in ensuring the security of the whole of the United Kingdom as part of the UK’s policing family.”