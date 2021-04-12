Scotland’s delay in reopening hospitality will cost £20 million, ministers warned

Georgina Hayes
4 min read
Scotland's hospitality sector has warned that Nicola Sturgeon's decision to delay reopening until a fortnight after England will cost £20m - AFP

Scotland's hospitality sector has warned that Nicola Sturgeon's decision to delay reopening until a fortnight after England will cost the economy £20 million, prompting calls for restrictions to be eased sooner.

It comes as Scotland recorded its lowest number of daily Covid infections in almost seven months, with latest figures showing there were 199 positive tests in the past 24 hours - the smallest number since September 14. No further deaths were reported.

As England on Monday eased lockdown rules further, with pub gardens and restaurants among the places able to reopen, hospitality and tourism leaders in Scotland have criticised restrictions which will prevent them from reopening for at least another two weeks.

With everyone in all nine vaccine priority groups expected to have received their first jab by mid-April, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that an April 26 date would give her Government the “confidence” to begin opening up hospitality.

But Scotland’s beleaguered hospitality sector has warned that it is once again at a disadvantage when compared to English counterparts.

Stephen Montgomery, who owns the Townhead Hotel in Lockerbie and is a spokesman for the Scottish Hospitality Group, said he would "love to be opening up at the same time as our colleagues down south".

"Scotland's always been behind in the way we've been operating for the last year. So it's going to be no different this time,” he told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, adding: “We are at a disadvantage.”

Mr Montgomery said that SNP ministers have not been making rules clear enough in advance - a constant point of contention between the Scottish Government and industry bodies, which came to a head when the sector took the unprecedented step of launching legal action last year.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give an update next week following a review on April 20, when it will be decided whether venues are indeed allowed to open on April 26.

"We haven't got the regulations and we're less than two weeks to opening here," Mr Montgomery said.

"We've had this all year where our guidance has been last minute, and that cannot go on. Business operators and suppliers need advance warning."

Meanwhile Fiona Campbell, the chief executive of the Association of Scotland's Self Caterers, said she was concerned that uncertainty about the rules would lead to prospective customers taking their business elsewhere.

"It's really difficult to deal with... seeing people literally across the border opening up. Our colleagues down south have been able to but we're not able to," she said, adding that research commissioned by the sector last year suggested that opening two weeks late represented a £20m loss to the Scottosh economy.

Glasgow&#39;s hospitality industry has faced particularly stringent restrictions - Wattie Cheung
Glasgow's hospitality industry has faced particularly stringent restrictions - Wattie Cheung

Leaders in Scotland’s beauty industry have also called for parity with the rest of the UK and a clear timetable for reopening, warning that 10 per cent of businesses had closed by December due to the pandemic.

The British Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology, along with the British Beauty Council, National Hair & Barbering Council and UK Spa Association, have written to the Scottish Government urging it to lift face mask restrictions to be in line with other UK countries.

They have warned that 80 to 90 per cent of bookings will be cancelled if customers aren’t allowed to briefly remove face masks for treatments.

Responding to the news, the Tories said it is “little wonder” that Scottish businesses will be “looking on in envy” at their English counterparts.

“The success of the vaccination scheme across Scotland and the United Kingdom means we should be looking at easing restrictions quicker, while still remaining cautious,” said Scottish Conservative economy Spokesman Maurice Golden.

Warning that “thousands” of hospitality jobs remain under threat despite “enormous sacrifices” made by the sector over the last year, Mr Golden said that “optimistic” public health data means that they should be able to serve alcohol indoors from April 26.

“They deserve to hear a more optimistic timescale from SNP ministers in order to protect vital jobs and livelihoods,” he added.

Meanwhile, both Scottish Labour and the Lib Dems have called for greater financial support and an end to “last-minute chopping and changing”.

“Too often the Government has made announcements only to scurry off in the opposite direction when the moment for action arrives,” said Scots Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie.

Scottish Labour’s finance spokesperson Daniel Johnson added: "Throughout the pandemic businesses have been faced with confusing and constantly changing rules, along with patchy financial support.”

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service has also confirmed that the resumption of Sheriff Court summary business will go ahead from Monday 19 April, with the majority of trials having been adjourned since January due to lockdown.

