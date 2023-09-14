Scotland faces life in prison after allegedly using stun gun on 12-year-old son

Sep. 14—TYNDALL, S.D — A Scotland man is facing a life sentence in the state penitentiary, after law enforcement said he punished a 12-year-old boy by using a stun gun on him.

For the alleged events on Aug. 20, Wesley Joseph Jarabek, 33, of Scotland, is facing two Class 3 felony aggravated assault charges that carry 15 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines — one with a deadly weapon and one for strangulation.

He is also being charged as a habitual offender for three or more prior felony convictions that includes one "crime of violence." Designated as a Class C felony charge, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment and a pay a $50,000 fine, if convicted.

A trial has been set for Dec. 11.

Jarabek, according to a court affidavit, was arrested on Aug. 20 by personnel from the Scotland Police Department. Jarabek used a stun gun on a 12-year-old boy as punishment for "breaking the rules," according to the affidavit.

The boy had marks on his back, shoulder and his neck, the arresting officer described. He told officers that he was dragged by his hair and shirt, and that he had marks on his neck.

A Bon Homme County grand jury indicted Jarabek on the two felony counts. Jarabek's charges were elevated by prosecutors after felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance in 2010 and 2014 and domestic aggravated assault in 2016, all in Davison County.