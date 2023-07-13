Scotland facing 'deep' budget cuts to pay for SNP’s huge pay rises

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf will have to find money for pay rises in existing budgets - Wattie Cheung

Public services in Scotland are facing savage budget cuts after it emerged no new UK Treasury funding would be sent to Holyrood to help pay for the huge pay rises being handed out by the SNP.

Rishi Sunak on Thursday announced a new stance in pay talks in England, following months of strikes, reaching a deal with teachers and handing an ultimatum to doctors to accept a “final” offer of six per cent.

However, in a move that experts warned could cause turmoil within the devolved government, the Prime Minister insisted the increases would be met from within existing budgets, rather than borrowing or tax rises.

Treasury sources confirmed that this meant no new cash would be sent to the Scottish Government as a result of the English pay settlements, as it would have been if departmental spending had increased to fund the rises.

It will leave Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, with a major headache over how to fund the unprecedented pay awards he has already granted to trade unions, in a bid to avoid strikes north of the border.

The Scottish Government last week agreed to increase the pay of junior doctors by 12.4 per cent for 2023/24, a major last-ditch concession to avoid strike action this week in the already crisis-hit NHS.

SNP ministers have also agreed generous pay settlements for teachers, of seven per cent this financial year, which will also now have to be funded from within existing budgets.

Rishi Sunak has reached a pay deal with teachers and has delivered an ultimatum to doctors - Geoff Pugh

They had already faced a struggle to balance the books, in part because of a mounting bill to pay for Scottish-only welfare handouts.

Liz Smith, finance spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said: “SNP ministers must be fully transparent with the public as to how their pay deals for Scottish workers will be funded.”

The SNP faced a similar dilemma last year, when John Swinney warned a lack of extra cash for pay rises, through the Barnett formula used to determine devolved budgets, would mean “deep cuts to public services”.

The devolved government ended up spending around £900 million above what it budgeted for on pay deals “at the expense of other priorities” in the year to April.

Deals are yet to be reached this year with groups such as the police, who were awarded seven per cent in England and are demanding 8.5 per cent in Scotland.

Job cuts

Under Kate Forbes, the previous finance secretary, the Scottish Government had planned to cut the number of public sector workers to bring the pay bill under control. However, the policy appears to have been ditched, experts said.

“If these [UK] pay deals are funded through existing budgets, i.e cuts to other things, there will be no Barnett consequentials”, Ben Zaranko, a senior research economist with the Institute For Fiscal Studies, said. “The Scottish Government will have to do something similar – cut something else to fund higher pay awards.”

SNP ministers have already been forced into unpopular decisions to balance its budget this year, such as abruptly withdrawing £46m it had previously promised to universities and colleges, causing uproar in the sector.

Mr Yousaf suggested that the decision had to be made to fund pay rises for teachers, who received a two-year package which will see salaries rise by 14.6 per cent.

Teachers south of the border said they would accept a 6.5 per cent rise, although junior doctors rejected a six per cent offer, despite Mr Sunak warning it was “final”.

Mr Sunak said that he was not prepared to increase taxes or borrowing to pay for the more modest increases in England. He said the “significant” rises would instead be paid for by finding “savings and efficiencies”.

Increase fees

Extra cash will also be raised through increases to fees for UK visa applications and for migrants to use the NHS. However, these are not expected to lead to extra cash for the Scottish Government.

“If the money is being found from existing UK budgets then there will not be additional money available through the Barnett formula and the money will need to be found from the Scottish budget,” Emma Congreve, deputy director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, said.

“The Scottish Government is doubly hamstrung when they have to find the money ‘in year’ because they can’t revisit any of their tax rates until the next financial year. As there are limited borrowing powers, the only option is to find the money from existing budgets.”

She added: “One other way of doing it is reducing the size of the public sector workforce. There is little sign, as yet, of there being appetite for significant job cuts, with a promise of no compulsory redundancies.”

According to the Scottish Government, public sector workers north of the border are paid between four and six per cent more than those in the rest of the UK.

A spokesman added: “The Scottish Government will continue to assess public pay deals against available budget, with a number already agreed.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.