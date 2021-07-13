Scotland can hold independence referendum without Westminster’s consent, leaked email reveals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Georgina Hayes
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A Scotland fan holds up the flag of Scotland with the word &quot;Yes&quot; written across it, associated with the campaign for Scotland&#39;s independence from the United Kingdom - Rob Pinney/Getty Images Europe
A Scotland fan holds up the flag of Scotland with the word "Yes" written across it, associated with the campaign for Scotland's independence from the United Kingdom - Rob Pinney/Getty Images Europe

The Scottish Parliament has the power to hold an independence referendum without Westminster’s consent, according to a previously secret UK government email revealed on Tuesday.

Correspondence released by the National Archives shows a message written by Tony Blair’s special adviser on Scotland just hours before his Government released its devolution plans.

In the email, Pat McFadden said that Donald Dewar – the man who went on to serve as leader of Scottish Labour and the country’s inaugural First Minister – took the view that a Scottish Parliament could “have a referendum on whatever it likes”, even on matters outside its legislative competence.

The exchanges are likely to renew fears among Unionists that the SNP could attempt to push through its own wildcat independence referendum bill if Boris Johnson continues to block a second vote.

While Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that it would be a “dereliction of duty” to hold an independence referendum while the Covid-19 crisis is ongoing, her manifesto pledges to stage a vote before the end of 2023.

In an email to Mr Blair's chief of staff Jonathan Powell in July 1997, Mr McFadden said some Scottish MPs were alarmed “such a referendum could take place” and “about the slippery slope to independence”.

Mr McFadden also asked Mr Powel to find out Mr Blair’s view on the issue as a matter of “urgency” – to which there is no reply on the government archive.

In an email sent two days before Mr Dewar, then Scottish Secretary, published the UK government's White Paper on devolution, Mr McFadden said weekend newspapers had contained “some speculation over whether the Scottish Parliament would be able to hold a referendum on independence” – what the SNP had dubbed a “glass ceiling”.

Mr McFadden said there was obviously a glass ceiling to a Scottish Parliament because Westminster stayed sovereign.

“But leave that aside for the moment,” he said. “The reserved powers model means that the Scottish Parliament will have the power to legislate on anything not in the reserved list.

“Therefore it can have referendums on anything it wants, even if it cannot enact the result.

“A couple of very worried Scottish MPs have rung me about this. It scares them a great deal that such a referendum could take place.

“Donald's view is that the Scottish Parliament can have a referendum on whatever it likes, even matters outside its competence, which is in line with the logic of the White Paper.”

However, Mr Dewar appeared to change his mind when the Scotland bill was debated the following day, telling MPs: “It is clear that constitutional change – the political bones of the parliamentary system and any alteration to that system – is a reserved matter.

“That would obviously include any change or any preparations for change. A referendum that purported to pave the way for something that was ultra vires is itself ultra vires.”

The debate over the legality of Holyrood holding its own referendum is likely to intensify in the coming months as the country recovers from the pandemic, with some legal scholars arguing that it can hold a referendum to test public opinion on the Union even if it can’t legislate on the matter.

If Westminster continues to oppose a second poll, SNP policy is to push through its own bill and “vigorously defend” it in court - effectively daring UK ministers to take legal action to block it.

It comes after reports last month that Dorothy Bain QC, Scotland’s new Lord Advocate, would be “likely to give a referendum bill the green light” once installed as the Scottish government’s most senior legal adviser.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NYC’s Democratic Mayoral Nominee Eric Adams Meets With Biden to Discuss Gun Violence

    “The problem in America is the handgun,” Adams said

  • Big Brother 23 - It's Just a Personal Preference

    Frenchie is on the move making an alliance with the women in the house.

  • Seventeen states urge U.S. agency to set child car seat side-impact standards

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The attorneys general of 17 states and the District of Columbia on Tuesday urged the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to adopt long-delayed side-impact standards for child car seats. Congress first asked the agency to set the standards two decades ago. The states, led by New York and Connecticut, in a letter also urged the U.S. auto safety regulator to mandate that all car seat labels include guidance that every child should remain in car seats until exceeding maximum height or weight standards set by NHTSA.

  • Bulgaria faces instability as anti-elite group eyes narrow election win

    SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria faced prolonged political instability on Monday after a national election appeared to result in a razor-thin victory for the anti-establishment There Is Such a People (ITN) and no clear prospect of forming a government emerged. The ITN, headed by popular TV talk show host and singer Slavi Trifonov, edged ahead of the centre-right GERB of former prime minister Boyko Borissov. With 98.9% of ballots counted, ITN had won 23.9%, only just ahead of Borissov's GERB, with 23.7%.

  • Left-leaning groups pressure Schumer to act on voting bill

    Dozens of left-leaning organizations are asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to schedule a new vote this month on Democrats' sweeping voting and elections bill, a top priority for the party that Republicans blocked from debate last month. In a letter sent to the New York Democrat on Monday, the groups urged him to once again bring the bill to the Senate floor. “The only thing standing in the way is the outdated and abused filibuster,” states the letter, which was signed by roughly 90 different groups, including the good-government group Common Cause, Our Revolution, the League of Conservation Voters, the Communications Workers of America union and MoveOn.

  • Should schools and employers mandate COVID vaccination? Americans come down on one side — by a whisker

    Americans are split on COVID-19 vaccine mandates for schoolchildren and workers at private companies, according to a new study released amid flagging vaccine uptake in the U.S. and growing partisan divides. Half of Americans support requiring that public-school students ages 12 and older be vaccinated before attending in-person school, while just under half oppose the idea, found a new Politico-Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health poll. Republicans are far more likely than Democrats to oppose such a mandate.

  • The Daily Sweat: So, how exactly do you bet an MLB All-Star Game?

    If you're not betting the All-Star Game, there's not much else on the board.

  • We Can't Stop Laughing at Tilda Swinton Pranking Timothée Chalamet at Cannes

    The 'Call Me by Your Name' reference is too good.

  • Jan. 6 insurrection participants not traitors or seditionists in the eyes of the law — as yet

    Then–Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen sent a memo last summer allowing federal prosecutors to consider sedition charges against police-reform demonstrators, particularly in Portland, Ore., where clashes between rioters and federal authorities raged outside a federal courthouse.

  • France fines Google $593 mln in copyright spat

    France has fined Google 500 million euros in the latest twist of a dispute over paying for content. That's about $593 million. Officials say the search giant failed to comply with regulator's orders on how to hold talks with French news publishers. Companies including news agency AFP have accused Google of failing to conduct negotiations in good faith. The talks were supposed to find common ground on how to pay for news stories online. Google said it was very disappointed with the new ruling, but would comply. A spokesperson said the firm had always acted in good faith, and the penalty ignored the reality of how news works on its platforms. Google now has two months to come up with proposals on how to pay news publishers. If it fails to do that, it will face fines of up to 900,000 euros per day.

  • Police investigate SNP over ‘missing’ independence campaign funds

    Police have launched a formal investigation into allegations against the SNP that more than £600,000 raised from supporters to fight an independence referendum campaign has gone missing. Police Scotland said it had received seven complaints over the funds, amid claims they were fraudulently spent elsewhere, and had decided to launch a full inquiry after consulting with prosecutors. The development is a major blow to Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell, her husband and the SNP's chief executive, af

  • Thailand backs vaccine plan amid unease over Sinovac-AstraZeneca mix

    A virologist and advisor to Thailand's government on Tuesday endorsed a plan to mix doses of the coronavirus vaccines of AstraZeneca and Sinovac, amid some public unease about use of the largely untested strategy. There has been no research released specifically about mixing the two types, but a growing number of countries are looking at mix-and-match approaches to better protect from highly transmissible variants, the latest, Thailand's neighbour, Vietnam. At a health ministry news conference, Yong Poovorawan, a virology expert at Chulalongkorn University, said 1,200 people in Thailand had already received the Sinovac-AstraZeneca combination - in different orders - mainly due to allergic reactions to their first doses, requiring them to change vaccine.

  • Slow-moving gator gets worn out stalking a frog, takes nap in road, Texas video shows

    “There’s nothing like a nap and a snack in the middle of a road trip.”

  • 2021 Hyundai Palisade Long-Term Update | Now there are two of them

    Since my family was expecting our second child, my wife, Cat, and I had been planning to replace her Mercedes-Benz GLK 250 BlueTEC with something larger. As such, Cat had designs on a three-row utility vehicle with captain’s chairs. Also, Cat really wants all-wheel drive.

  • The FBI Allegedly Used At Least 12 Informants In The Michigan Kidnapping Case

    Defense attorneys said they will argue that the FBI “induced or persuaded” the defendants to go along with the violent scheme.View Entire Post ›

  • Israel bars jailed Palestinian from daughter's funeral

    Israel refused to let a prominent jailed Palestinian lawmaker attend her daughter's funeral on Tuesday, despite a campaign by activists and human rights groups for her to be released on humanitarian grounds. Khalida Jarrar, 58, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been in and out of Israeli prison in recent years. The PFLP has an armed wing and is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries, but Jarrar has not been implicated in attacks.

  • Chefs share 10 ways to make store-bought burger buns taste better

    Professional chefs told Insider their best tips, hacks, and tricks for making hamburger buns from the grocery store taste flavorful and gourmet.

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • Ivanka Trump's Midsummer Trip to Aspen Seems Like Another Move to Distance Herself From Donald Trump

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to be creating as much distance as possible between the Trump family politics and their own careers and personal lives. Instead of heading to Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, she and her husband hit the beautiful mountain […]