Scotland man faces three first-degree murder charges after another person dies in Tuesday shooting

Nov. 10—SCOTLAND — A third person has died after a Scotland man allegedly opened fire in a residence Tuesday evening.

Court documents say Francis Lange, 42, of Scotland, shot five people, killing three and severely injuring two.

Librado Monclova, Angela Monclova and Diane Akins are named in a police affidavit as the three individuals who were killed. Lange and Angela Monclova had lived together "and they had dated," the affidavit says.

Two other victims, an adult female and a 5-year-old child were airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries that are consistent with gunshots.

The ages of all the victims were not immediately available.

Lange was taken into custody Tuesday night, about an hour after police were called to the scene. He is facing three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of commission of a felony with a firearm.

The Bon Homme County Sheriff's Office would not confirm where Lange was being held.

