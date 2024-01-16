In Scotland no one can define gender identity – so how can the country legislate for it?

I am a biological woman and my gender identity is “none”. If anything describes my inner being, the closest I can get is the shipping forecast.

Sometimes my inner personal sense of what I am is “rough or very rough, becoming moderate or rough later”. At best, my feeling of a gendered self is “moderate or good, occasionally very poor”. Possibly, this means I should ID as male then. God only knows, though I don’t believe in God. I am of little faith in every respect. Soulless or free as a bird, depending on where you stand.

Yet, no one in their right mind would attempt legislation on my squally feelings as they are a moveable feast. But then I don’t live in Scotland, where the Scottish Government is wasting time and money on draft legislation which would ban practices that involve changing or suppressing someone’s perception of their sexual orientation or their gender identity.

This could mean banning therapy for troubled kids, it could mean putting parents in prison if they do not affirm that their boy is a girl or their girl is a boy. If this should pass, it would mean gender identity being accepted and defined in our primary UK legislation.

All of this is childish acting out by the SNP to show LGBTQ people that “the Scottish government is still with them,” according to Holyrood’s Equalities Minister Emma Roddick. If she had any respect for that community, she would perhaps do her homework instead of pushing through vague, incoherent thoughts as some sort of policy.

Humza Yousaf, after all, was elected as a continuity candidate after the unravelling of Nicola Sturgeon. Part of that unravelling had to do with her commitment to protect the vulnerable minority of trans people. I don’t doubt that commitment or her good intentions.

What happened is the prioritising of one set of vulnerable people (trans-identified folk) over another (women in prison) collapsed when it hit the reality of putting a double rapist in a women’s jail. Isla Bryson’s personal sense of gender was not seen by most people as the key issue here.

Transgender woman Isla Bryson, formerly known as Adam Graham, was found guilty of raping two women when she was a man - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

This was an extreme case but one that showed the limits of relying on gender identity alone. It also showed an administration no longer responding to the concerns of those it governs. In poll after poll, the Scottish electorate cite health, education, the cost of living and inequality as the things they care most about.

Support for independence goes up and down. Concern about the highest number of drug deaths in Europe is sometimes mentioned. Yet, drug addicts don’t really come up high on the list of vulnerable minorities that need government intervention.

What we are seeing in Scotland, though, is what happens when you buy into the new religion that says gender identity exists even though it can never be defined. It is simply “all the feels”. Lots of stuff gets muddled here.

The distress of pubescent girls who would rather not be adult women is a very different phenomenon to that of cross-dressing middle-aged men wanting to go into women-only spaces.

I fully accept – and always have – that some adults suffer so much with gender dysphoria that transition is the only way for them to achieve some peace of mind. I just do not accept that transition is, in itself, a radical act.

The concept of gender identity, however, means no one really has to transition because, in all these conversations, it is clear that no one knows what gender identity is beyond superficial gender expression.

This means adhering to the stereotypes: wigs, make-up, feminine clothes or short hair and an androgynous look. The idea that suppressing a person’s gender identity then would, I suppose, mean refusing to let teenage girls use binders or pronouns. Or puberty blockers. All of this is so vague that it can never fly in terms of legislation.

Activists, LGBTQ supporters, and allies protested for trans rights at Trans Pride 2023 in London - SOPA Images/Lightrocket

In all these years, I have asked for and never received a definition of gender identity that is anything other than a person’s subjective feelings at a particular moment in time.

Amnesty says gender ID consists of feelings about your body, how you identify yourself and your gender expression “how you dress or act”. University advice (Sheffield Hallam) says that these feelings “can be complex, changing and deeply individual”.

Emma Roddick, when questioned on X (formerly Twitter) about this blabbed that her gender ID indicates that she’s a woman, as she is “generally feminine” and “often wear(s) makeup & dresses”. If someone is proposing laws that criminalise others, they need a much firmer grip than this. As so often, I feel those who set out to ensure the rights of trans people do them a disservice by not even bothering to work out what it is they are arguing for.

Gender identity is a faith. It is not a sexual orientation. I don’t need to be told by the likes of Roddick or Saint Peter of Tatchell that everyone has a gender any more than I want to be told I have to go to church.

Gender only exists between the ears and not between the legs. Is it too much to ask politicians to use their brains on such matters? Apparently so.

