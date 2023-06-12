Scotland reaches heatwave temperatures

People enjoyed the hot weather on Portobello Beach on Saturday

Scotland is now officially experiencing a heatwave after an extended period of hot weather, the Met Office confirmed on Monday.

A number of weather stations across the country have reached 25C or above for three days in a row.

Temperatures in Auchincruive, South Ayrshire, reached 29.8C on Saturday - making it the warmest day of the year in Scotland.

And the warm weather is set to continue for the next week.

Hot spots across the country include Eskdalemuir and Threave in Dumfries and Galloway, and Aviemore.

While people have enjoyed the rising temperatures, firefighters have warned of an increased risk of wildfires.

On Saturday, the fire service tackled a wildfire which broke out south of Inverness in the Daviot area, with local residents advised to keep windows and doors closed because of smoke.

The blaze was about 30 miles (48km) from Cannich - the site of another recent wildfire thought be the largest recorded in the UK.

The Met Office forecasts that next week the risk of thundery downpours will continue in some areas and temperatures are likely to remain above average.

It has extended the yellow warning for thunderstorms in western Scotland until Tuesday at 21:00.

Sepa has also warned of significant water scarcity in the Loch Maree area of the Highlands, and moderate scarcity in Ness in the Highlands and Esk in Dumfriesshire.

People enjoying the sunshine on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh

On Sunday, Auchincruive was the only place in Scotland that met technical heatwave conditions.

However, the Met Office does not confirm heatwaves based on individual stations.

Threshold temperatures must be recorded across a wider number of weather stations to be considered a heatwave.

And on Monday, a number of weather stations met the threshold of three days at 25C or above.

Cooler temperatures have been recorded across northern Scotland.

What is a heatwave?

A heatwave is an extended period of hot weather exceeding the expected conditions of the area at that time of year.

In the UK, a location must record daily maximum temperatures which meet or exceed the heatwave temperature threshold for that time of year at least three days in a row.

Heatwaves are extreme weather events, but research shows that climate change is making these events more likely.

It is not possible for meteorologists to tie single weather events such as the current heatwave to climate change.

But experts are in no doubt that climate change is causing global temperatures to rise.

Britain has been slowly getting warmer since the 19th Century. In the past three decades, the UK has become 0.9C warmer.

The 10 hottest years since 1884 have all happened since 2002. And none of the coldest years has been recorded this century.

Scotland experienced two heatwaves last year - in July and August.

The country saw its highest temperature ever of 34.8C at Charterhall in the middle of July last year. This broke the previous record of 32.9C recorded during the 2003 European heatwave.