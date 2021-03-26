Scotland can’t move ‘too fast’ out of lockdown, Anas Sarwar warns, as latest figures show it has highest Covid rate in UK

While England and Wales have 57.5 and 39.6 cases per 100,000 population respectively, Scotland's figure stands at 71 - AFP

Anas Sarwar has suggested Nicola Sturgeon should be prepared to delay the easing of lockdown as latest figures show that Scotland has by far the highest Covid case rate in the UK.

Amid mounting concern over rising cases in the country - which on Thursday recorded its highest number of daily infections in a month - the new Scottish Labour leader warned it’s vital Scotland doesn’t move out of lockdown too quickly.

While England and Wales have 57.5 and 39.6 cases per 100,000 population respectively, Scotland's figure stands at 71.

“This has to be the last lockdown,” he told journalists on Friday, describing the case numbers as a “cause of concern as we open up the country again”.

“I understand why we need to open up, I understand why it’s important to people’s health and well-being,” he said.

“But we’ve got to make sure we don’t go too fast; that we end up with a major spike in cases, a third wave, and any potential further lockdown which is going to impact negatively on people’s health and well-being and also negatively in terms of the economic impact.”

Mr Sarwar also questioned why the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefings have been reduced to once a week during the election campaign.

The briefings have come under steady criticism from opposition parties for giving Nicola Sturgeon an unfair advantage ahead of polling day, but Mr Sarwar suggested that public health officials could host the updates instead.

“I think there should be public information from those public health officials regularly, and I don't see why every one of those ones that does happen has to be led by the First Minister or the minister,” he said.

Speaking on the second day of the Holyrood election campaign, Sarwar also hit back at accusations from the Tories that he was “equivocating” on the issue of independence.

“My position is very clear: I don’t support independence. I don’t support a referendum,” he said.

“We’re in the midst of a pandemic. We have huge challenges facing our country, and what we have in the face of that is an SNP and a Tory party that want to bounce off each other and make the frame of this election about that constitutional question and that binary choice.”

Mr Sarwar also hit out at the levels of poverty in Nicola Sturgeon's constituency of Glasgow's Southside, saying she should be focusing on this rather than independence.

Meanwhile, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie pledged his party will “put recovery first” and ruled out working with the SNP, while suggesting the Tories are “incapable” of building alliances.

“The SNP will put independence first. No matter what your view on independence, most people would agree that in the wake of a terrible pandemic is not the moment for that," he said.

He accused the SNP and Conservatives of engaging in a “poisonous and bitter battle” which is “dragging Scotland down”, and said Tory leader Douglas Ross has “not shown himself capable” of building alliances.

However, Mr Rennie appeared more open to the suggestion of working with Scottish Labour.

“It’s no secret that I get on well with Anas Sarwar and we have an awful lot in common, and I’m sure we’ll be able to work together on things where we’ve got a common agreement,” he said, citing mental health as an example.

“I think what we need is parties who are capable of pulling the country together to secure the country. We need to have greater representation in the next parliament and we think we are a big part of that.”