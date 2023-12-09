Scotland Yard invited mosque chairman who praised Hamas founder to dinner

A prominent mosque chairman who praised the founder of Hamas was invited to a buffet dinner at Scotland Yard hosted by the Met Commissioner, The Sunday Telegraph can disclose.

Mohammed Kozbar attended an evening event alongside senior Met officers in July – five months after his past praise for Hamas’s founder as “the master of the martyrs of the resistance” was cited in an official counter-extremism review.

The event was organised by the London Muslim Communities Forum (LMCF), a Met “strategic advisory body”.

Scotland Yard said: “We can confirm that Mr Mohammed Kozbar is a member of the London Muslim Communities Forum.”

It was addressed by Attiq Malik, a hard-Left activist who led the LMCF until November, when the Met cut its ties from the hard-left lawyer after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that he had been filmed chanting “from the river to the sea” and railing against “global censorship by the Zionists”.

The disclosures will raise questions about the Met’s links to activists following sustained criticism of the force’s approach to policing protests in London since the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas.

Mohammed Kozbar, left, and Attiq Malik, right, at the buffet dinner at Scotland Yard - Facebook

In February an official review of Prevent, the government’s counter-extremism programme, raised concerns that the London branch of the National Association of Muslim Police had praised Mr Kozbar despite evidence that he had “previously supported the founder … of Hamas.”

A photograph shows Mr Malik, who is based in Luton, Beds., and Mr Kozbar in conversation at the event on July 7. It was attended by about 50 representatives of the Muslim community in London, to mark Eid.

The formal objectives of the LMCF included to “inform and help shape police policy and procedure at a strategic level”, although the dedicated page for the body on the Met website appears to have been temporarily removed. Members of the LMCF are not formally vetted.

The Met cut its ties with Mr Malik having concluded that some “past language and views” were “contrary with our values”.

This weekend, the force said it was reviewing its engagement with advisory groups to ensure “they are committed to building a better London that promotes mutual respect and inclusivity”.

Mr Kozbar, who chairs the Finsbury Park mosque in north London, is deputy secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain, with which Whitehall has had a policy of “zero engagement” since 2009, when Gordon Brown was Prime Minister.

In recent tweets he has repeatedly accused Israel of carrying out a “genocide” in Gaza.

In October, The Telegraph revealed that Mr Kozbar was a member of the Crown Prosecution Service’s London hate crime scrutiny panel, which was disbanded in November after the new director for public prosecutions concluded it had lost “public confidence”.

In 2015, Mr Kozbar posted a photograph on Facebook of himself visiting the grave of Yassin, who was assassinated by Israel in 2004.

Mr Kozbar wrote: “Allah’s generosity allowed me to visit the martyrs’ cemetery where the bodies of the master of the martyrs of the resistance, Majuhid Sheikh Ahmad Yasin, and his companions lie. It was an unforgettable prestigious visit to one of the nation’s greatest.”

Hamas was proscribed as a terror group in its entirety six years later, in 2021.

Lord Godson, a Conservative peer, raised concerns about Mr Kozbar’s remarks in 2015 in a House of Lords debate in October in which he called for the Government to “reaffirm” its policy of “non-engagement” with the Muslim Council of Britain.

‘Repeated attempts to smear me’

In response to questions from the Telegraph, Mr Kozbar claimed that he was being subjected to “repeated attempts to smear me as I pursue work to foster better community relations”.

He said: “ I condemn the targeting of all civilians, whoever they are. It is criminal to indiscriminately murder innocent men, women, and children.”

He supports “the Palestinian people and their quest for freedom, as clearly expressed as a basic right within international law”.

Addressing his comments about Yasin, Mr Kozbar, said: “I spoke on the extrajudicial assassination of a paraplegic man who was wheelchair bound.

“His execution, through an air strike, drew condemnation from the international community including the then United Nations Secretary General. My comments were made in that context and well before this organisation was proscribed.”

An MCB spokesman said Mr Kozbar had been “calling for peace and the end to the unjust killing of Palestinians”.

The spokesman added: “We condemn the killing of all civilians. We do not support terrorists.”

A Met spokesman said: “The Met works with a range of faith and community advisor groups.

“This vital work helps us improve our response to the crime and antisocial behaviour issues faced by all communities across London.

“The Met regularly hosts engagement events with these groups, as part of our commitment to building the trust and confidence of all Londoners.

“The Commissioner and other senior officers attend dozens of such events each year. They are often delivered in collaboration with partner organisations, and in many cases attendees will be invited by them and not directly by the Met.

“It would be inappropriate and illegal for us to conduct intelligence checks on the background of everyone invited to attend.

“There will be occasions where attendees hold views that, as an organisation, we disagree with. Their presence at an event does not amount to our support for their views. We do not condone any views which encourage division.”

