Scotland Yard 'told about Maddie suspect in 2008'

Christian Brückner is the main suspect in McCann case

‌Scotland Yard ignored a 2008 tipoff about the main suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, one of the key witnesses in the case has alleged.

‌Helge B, a petty criminal who was friends with murder suspect Christian Brückner during his time in Portugal, claims that he contacted the Metropolitan Police to give officers what could have been a key piece of information a year after she went missing.

‌“I called Scotland Yard back in 2008 on the Maddie hotline,” he told German newspaper Bild. “I said I knew someone who was involved and gave them the name. They took my personal details and my phone number. But nothing happened. Nothing! They never called me back.”

‌According to B’s version of events, during a chance meeting at a music festival Brückner told him that Maddie “didn’t scream” when she was abducted.

‌During the conversation, B recalled wondering how Maddie had disappeared without a trace from the resort town of Praia da Luz, in Portugal’s Algarve region.

Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007 - PA Wire/PA

‌“Christian had drunk two or three beers and said, ‘She didn’t scream’. I immediately understood what he was saying. I thought: ‘He knows that. He has something to do with it,’” he recalled.

‌B said that he was motivated by seeing coverage of the ten-year anniversary of her disappearance in 2017 to contact detectives again.

‌His tipoff instigated a new direction of investigation that led to Brückner being identified as the primary suspect three years later.

‌B has already appeared on the witness stand against Brückner, 45, who has previously been found guilty of raping a woman, 72.

Authorities search the area of Arade Dam last month - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock /RICARDO NASCIMENTO

‌B claims to have found home-videos in Brückner’s apartment which showed him sexually assaulting the woman.

‌The videos have never been found and Brückner’s legal team deny that they ever existed.

‌Brückner, who is currently in prison in Germany, was living in a camper van near the Praia da Luz holiday resort when three-year-old McCann disappeared.

‌After years without progress in the case, German prosecutors made the shock announcement in 2020 that they had identified Brückner as a suspect.

‌In the most recent developments, investigators probing McCann’s disappearance searched an Algarve reservoir at the beginning of this month, taking away several items that are yet to be publicly identified.

‌The Metropolitan Police have been approached for comment.

