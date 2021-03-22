Scotland's future hangs in balance as report into leader's conduct awaited

Sturgeon makes coronavirus statement in Scottish parliament, Edinburgh
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - An independent report expected to rule on whether Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon broke a ministerial code of conduct will be published later on Monday, the Scottish government said.

If the report says Sturgeon knowingly broke the code of conduct, she would be expected to resign, which could have seismic consequences for Scottish politics and the future of the United Kingdom.

Scottish elections are due in May, and Sturgeon has vowed to press for an independence referendum if her Scottish National Party (SNP) wins an absolute majority. If she is forced out and the SNP falls short of a majority, the momentum for a referendum could be lost.

The report by independent adviser James Hamilton, a senior lawyer, examines how Sturgeon and her administration handled allegations of sexual harassment against her predecessor Alex Salmond.

Salmond was once Sturgeon's close friend and political ally, with the pair forming a powerful partnership campaigning for the cause of Scottish independence. But they have turned on each other and their feud is jeopardising their shared dream.

Salmond accuses Sturgeon of being part of a conspiracy to drive him from public life, a claim she has rejected as absurd.

The Scottish government said it had received Hamilton's report and was completing legally required checks before publishing it.

"James Hamilton has submitted a note with his report in which he states that he understands that it will be necessary for the Scottish Government to make redactions before publication, to comply with court orders and avoid jigsaw identification," the government said.

It was referring to the identities of the women who complained about Salmond.

Scots voted against independence from the United Kingdom by 55%-45% in 2014. On Monday, the Scottish government published a draft independence referendum bill which Sturgeon's Scottish National Party said it would seek to pass in the first half of the next parliament should it win May's election.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Michael Holden)

Recommended Stories

  • Klarna Discusses Shifting Winds of Retail, Emerging Customer Trends

    Klarna discusses and distills emerging consumer trends with a data-driven approach.

  • Nicola Sturgeon: The alleged ministerial code breaches explained

    James Hamilton, Ireland's former director of public prosecutions, is to issue his report within the next 48 hours over whether Nicola Sturgeon broke the ministerial code of conduct. Among the alleged breaches he will consider are: Charge One: Misleading parliament over when she found out about her government's investigation into Mr Salmond Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly insisted that she did not know about the allegations facing Mr Salmond until April 2, 2018, when he visited her home. However, Geoff Aberdein, his former chief of staff, met her in her parliamentary office on March 29 that year to discuss the claims and arrange the summit three days later. Ms Sturgeon claimed she had "forgot" about the earlier meeting, and told the inquiry that any discussion of allegations facing Mr Salmond was “in general terms”. Duncan Hamilton, a former SNP MSP, attended the April 2 summit as part of Mr Salmond's legal team. He told the Holyrood inquiry: "When we arrived, everyone in the room knew exactly why we were there." It was also alleged last week that Liz Lloyd, Ms Sturgeon's chief of staff, was "interfering" in the investigation in Feb 2018 - two months before the meeting at Ms Sturgeon's home. The First Minister denied this. Charge Two: Misleading parliament by claiming she did not offer to intervene in her government's investigation. Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly said that she did not offer to intervene in the government probe on behalf of Mr Salmond at the April 2 summit, but this was contradicted by Mr Salmond. Duncan Hamilton also said he was present when the First Minister made the offer. “My clear recollection is that her words were ‘If it comes to it, I will intervene'," he said. Ms Sturgeon admitted she was perhaps “not as blunt” as she might have been. “I was perhaps trying to let a long standing friend and colleague down gently,” she said. "Maybe I did it too gently.”

  • S. Africa waits as 'intricate' process decides next Zulu king

    Power cuts, corruption and tensions within the ruling ANC party usually dominate the headlines in South Africa.

  • Thousands forced to flee homes as rains near Sydney bring worst floods in 50 years

    Thousands of Australians have been forced to flee their homes after heavy rains caused some of the worst flooding in 100 years, with entire houses swept away by overflowing rivers. Emergency evacuation orders were imposed across many areas of New South Wales, on Australia's east coast, as several days of downpours caused rivers to burst their banks. The floods engulfed entire neighbourhoods, with one entire three-bedroomed home on the Manning River at Mondrook, north of Sydney, being uprooted and carried away, pictured below. The house was being rented by Sarah Soars and Joshua Edge, a couple who had been planning to get married on Saturday on the riverbanks in front of the property. They were not staying there at the time, but neighbours used mobile phones to film it being swept away by the floodwaters. "It literally floated like a houseboat, the whole house, fully intact," the co-owner of the property Peter Bowie told Australian broadcaster ABC. "It went nearly a kilometre all intact, 100 per cent." Mr Edge later told Channel Nine's Today Show: “Watching our home float past was devastating, we lost everything. Our little dog was in the house... She would have been so scared. The force of that river was unbelievable, to lift our home, it’s just unbelievable.”

  • Politics latest news: Third wave in Europe will 'wash up on our shores', warns Boris Johnson

    'Kill the bill' riot: Priti Patel condemns 'thuggery' in Bristol Dozens of Tory MPs ready to rebel over extension of Covid powers Matthew Lynn: An EU vaccine export ban should trigger tariffs on German cars Red Wall MPs call for rethink of parliament restoration Coronavirus latest news: AstraZeneca jab 100 percent effective against severe illness Boris Johnson has warned that the third wave starting to emerge in Europe is likely to "wash up on our shores", as he stressed the need for international cooperation on vaccines. Speaking during a visit to BAE Systems today, the Prime Minister said despite the Covid vaccination programme now reaching more than half of the UK's adults, the surge in cases elsewhere would still have a knock-on effect. "On the Continent right now see third wave under way and people in this country should be under no illusions that... when a wave hits our friends in Europe it washes up on our shores as well," he said. "I expect we will feel those effects in due course - that is why we are getting on with vaccination programme as fast we can." His intervention comes ahead of a possible Tory rebellion over the extension of the emergency Covid regulations for another six months on Thursday. But Labour's shadow home secretary accused Mr Johnson of being " frankly complacent" of the risks, as he called for a "comprehensive hotel quarantine system" to be imposed. Nick Thomas-Symonds said: "It would not be inevitable if the Government had listened to Labour and taken tougher action to protect our borders... Ministers will only have themselves to blame if they do not act now." Read the latest updates below.

  • India-Pakistan detente continues with water-sharing talks

    India and Pakistan are to hold the first meeting in three years on Tuesday of a commission on water rights from the Indus River in a further sign of rapprochement in relations frozen since 2019 during disputes over Kashmir. The Permanent Indus Commission, set up in 1960, will meet for two days in New Delhi, according to two Indian officials involved with water issues and Pakistan's foreign ministry. Pakistan will raise objections to the technical designs of India's planned Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydroelectric plants, Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

  • Black leaders slam Miami police SWAT tactics to disperse spring break crowds

    The police tactics used to disperse crowds this weekend in Miami Beach are being decried by Black leaders, who are […]

  • NASCAR live updates: Ryan Blaney wins Atlanta Cup race, shocking Kyle Larson

    Blaney executed a late-race pass after Larson led more than 260 laps.

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • 12-year-old stabbed in neck while waiting in line at McDonald’s, Pennsylvania cops say

    The boy was initially listed in critical condition.

  • Republicans who backed Trump's impeachment warn Democrats not to challenge Iowa election

    Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives are warning Democrats not to set a "dangerous precedent" by challenging the certified results of a disputed House election in Iowa. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District by only six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast. State election officials certified the results and Miller-Meeks was sworn into office in January.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Marriage Certificate Proves Harry and Meghan Did Not Marry in Their Backyard as They Told Oprah

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their own wedding certificate has revealed.In the interview, Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50m public wedding on May 19, 2018. The claim has been much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. However others have argued that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview is a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarThe marriage certificate document was obtained by British newspaper the Sun which paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, appears to confirm the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle—and a former official who helped draw up the licence for the wedding told the paper Meghan is “obviously confused” over the marriage.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.“What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop.”Meghan, 39, said in her interview: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom”.The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.However, as The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfil, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”The Daily Beast has sought comment from the Sussexes’ communications team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • A rare photo shows Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos having dinner 17 years ago, before their longstanding feud ignited

    Musk responded to the photo of him and Bezos, tweeting: "Wow, hard to believe that was 17 years ago!"

  • Judge rules front page Mail on Sunday apology can be smaller than Duchess of Sussex demanded

    The Duchess of Sussex’s bid to have a front page statement about her legal victory against the Mail on Sunday published in the same size font as the original story has been rejected after the newspaper argued it would be a "vastly disproportionate interference" with its right to freedom of expression. Lord Justice Warby, sitting at the High Court, said the agreed statement was five times longer than the headline used when the newspaper first published extracts of a letter Meghan sent to her father, making the two “not really comparable.” He also rejected the Duchess’s bid for the same notice to be published on MailOnline for six months, ruling instead that it should be on the home page for 24 hours and a news page for six days following. He said her demand for it to be published in a “prominent position” was not suitably precise or necessary. The judge also rejected the Duchess’s argument that there should be “no further delay” in the publication after she claimed she had been forced to wait long enough and should have certainty. He noted that it was not “red-hot news of a perishable kind” and granted a “stay” of the order, pending an appeal. Lord Justice Warby (pitcured below) made an unprecedented order last month for the Mail on Sunday to publish a front page statement declaring that it had “infringed her copyright” by publishing parts of a “personal and private” letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

  • The husband of Georgia spa shooting victim Delaina Ashley Yaun says officers handcuffed him for hours before telling him his wife died

    Mario González told the news website Mundo Hispánico that the police might have treated him suspiciously because he's Mexican.

  • LeBron James injury update: What's next for the Lakers

    What's next for the Lakers with LeBron James out indefinitely and the team suddenly in a losing streak.

  • 10,000 and counting: The 'Point God' shows no signs of age

    Chris Paul says he knows the secret for why he's still a dominant NBA point guard at an age when most of his peers are getting into coaching or figuring out their next steps in life. “I told the guys in the locker room I've got the easy job,” Paul said grinning. The 35-year-old Paul continued adding to the resume of his Hall of Fame-worthy career on Sunday night, passing 10,000 assists in the Phoenix Suns' 111-94 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • 6-year-old Texas girl shot and killed over spilled water

    According to KPRC-TV, Laurionne Walker, 6, was fatally shot on the morning of March 19, and the police in Pasadena, […]