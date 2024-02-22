Scotland's papers: 'Chaos in the Commons' and pressure on the NHS

Recommended Stories
- Engadget
Google promises to fix Gemini's image generation following complaints that it's 'woke'
Google's Gemini has been criticized for depicting specific white figures or historically white groups of people as racially diverse individuals.
- TechCrunch
Antler’s founder on its vertical AI bet in Southeast Asia
A growing roster of vertical AI startups is emerging in Southeast Asia to serve sectors ranging from seafood to finance. Singapore-based venture capital firm Antler recently made a bet on 37 of them, investing $5.1 million in total for pre-seed deals. “If you look at the rest of the world, there’s lots of horizontal AI and it’s becoming insanely competitive,” Antler co-founder and managing partner Jussi Salovaara tells TechCrunch.
- TechCrunch
X says withholding accounts, tweets in India to obey orders
X, formerly known as Twitter, said Wednesday it is withholding specific accounts and posts in India, action it said the firm disagrees with, in response to executive orders issued by the Indian government. Non-compliance with the executive orders, X said, would have subjected the firm to "potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment." X's Global Government Affairs said legal restrictions prevent it from publishing the executive orders, but "we believe that making them public is essential for transparency."
- Yahoo Sports
Messi and Inter Miami begin romp through MLS with a win — and an absurd highlight
Lionel Messi flicked the ball over a prone, injured opponent, and dazzled in his 2024 MLS opener, as he seemingly always does.
- Engadget
Your older S23 phone will get Samsung's Galaxy AI suite in late March
Samsung said Wednesday that the Galaxy S24’s AI features will arrive on last year’s phones (including foldables) and tablets in late March.
- Yahoo News
What is the 'card declines at therapy' trend on social media, and why are people sharing trauma on TikTok?
Creators on TikTok are getting vulnerable about their experiences with help from this trend.
- Yahoo Sports
How family has been the driving force of Alissa Pili’s evolution into a star
The Utah senior standout has put the college basketball world on notice, thanks to the lessons and support of those closest to her.
- Yahoo Sports
TV audience for rain-delayed Daytona 500 down significantly from 2020
More than 1 million fewer people tuned in on Monday than did for the Monday broadcast four years ago.
- Yahoo Sports
Suns F Kevin Durant responds to Charles Barkley's 'he's not a leader' comment
The Hall of Fame forward added during the All-Star Game broadcast that Durant is a follower.
- TechCrunch
US health tech giant Change Healthcare hit by cyberattack
U.S. healthcare technology giant Change Healthcare has confirmed a cyberattack on its systems. "Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact," Change Healthcare wrote on its status page. Most of the login pages for Change Healthcare were inaccessible or offline when TechCrunch checked at the time of writing.
- TechCrunch
Varda Space, Rocket Lab nail first-of-its-kind spacecraft landing in Utah
A spacecraft containing pharmaceutical drugs that were grown on orbit has finally returned to Earth today after more than eight months in space. Varda Space Industries’ in-space manufacturing capsule, called Winnebago-1, landed in the Utah desert at around 4:40 p.m. EST. Inside the capsule are crystals of the drug ritonavir, which is used to treat HIV/AIDS.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
Breakdowns happen: These must-have roadside safety triangles are on sale for $28 — that's 30% off
'Excellent reflectors' — boasting over 5,000 5-star reviews, this indispensable roadside aid is a top choice for anyone who drives a car.
- TechCrunch
A comprehensive list of 2023 & 2024 tech layoffs
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
- Yahoo Finance
'No way prices will not continue to escalate': FuboTV CEO on future of sports streaming
Watching your favorite sport is about to get a lot more expensive, one streamer is warning.
- Yahoo Sports
NBA rookie rankings, Bronny James’ disappointing USC Trojans & G League Ignite | Good Word with Goodwill
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek to talk about how this year’s rookies are doing, get up to date on what’s happening in college basketball, and discuss what is happening with the G League Ignite.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
These stylish Tommy Hilfiger ankle boots are $36 at Macy's today only — that's a whopping 70% off
They're comfy classics that 'work for everything and every occasion,' fans say.
- Yahoo News
Beyoncé makes history with 'Texas Hold 'Em,' but TikTok is talking about her unreleased track 'Donk'
Beyoncé's unreleased song is trending on the platform, but some posts have had the music removed.
- TechCrunch
Are you Blacker than ChatGPT? Take this quiz to find out.
Creative ad agency McKinney developed a quiz game called “Are You Blacker than ChatGPT?” to shine a light on AI bias. The game tests a person’s knowledge of Black culture against what ChatGPT has been trained to know about the Black community. “It’s interesting because it’s billed as this bot that knows everything, and it’s like, clearly, you don’t know everything, especially when it comes to things that aren’t white-specific,” Meghan Woods, a copywriter at McKinney and one of the game’s creators, told TechCrunch.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
This No. 1 bestselling whitening pen 'worked better than a visit to my dentist' — and it's 50% off
More than 26,000 shoppers give this genius tool a perfect five-star rating: 'No tingling, discomfort or negative side effects. Just gorgeous white teeth.'
- Autoblog
2025 Mazda CX-70 pricing: Sporty two-row SUV starts at $41,820
The 2025 Mazda CX-70 pricing has been announced, and the MSRP lines up exactly with the corresponding trim levels on CX-90, but with fewer trims.