Scotland's papers: Four teens die in crash and Holyrood backs ceasefire

Daily Mail
Metro
Metro's front page includes a photo of the search site and describes the episode as a "tragedy". Police searching for the friends said four bodies were found in an overturned car that appeared to have left the road near the village of Tremadog in north Wales.
Daily Express
The Daily Express has some of the tributes paid to the boys on its front page, including from Wilf Henderson's girlfriend Maddi who, the paper says, posted online: "I love you so much, I'm going to miss you forever."
The Telegraph
i paper
The Times
The same two stories are also carried on the front page of the Times. In its main story, on the government's new tax measures, the paper says 28 million people will benefit from lower national insurance rates.
The Scotsman
The National
The National leads with a Holyrood vote to support calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict. MSPs backed Humza Yousaf's motion to the Scottish Parliament by 90 votes to 28 to call for an immediate ceasefire. The motion won the support of all parties except the Conservatives.
The Herald
Daily Record
Scottish Sun
The Courier
On the front page of The Courier is a striking image of a McDonald's restaurant which was burnt down in Monifeith in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The newspaper also reports on the ongoing murder trial of John Lizanec who is accused of killing his wife Michelle Lizanec in 2021.
The P&J
The P&J reports that a 16-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a police officer in the Highland town of Alness. The newspaper reports the boy is also accused of being in possession of an knife and has been remanded in custody.
Edinburgh News
The Edinburgh Evening News says City of Edinburgh council has come under fire for backing plans to build an industrial estate in Newbridge - just weeks after declaring a ‘housing emergency’. The land had been identified as a potential site for 500 homes.
Glasgow Times
Concerns have been raised after carbon dioxide was found at Bannerman High in Baillieston reports the Glasgow Times. Parents are unhappy that classrooms in the school are being ventilated by leaving windows open after a traces of the gas were found at the school.
Evening Telegraph
The Evening Telegraph leads with a court report about a Dundee shoplifter who pled guilty to attacking a supermarket security guard after he confronted her about shoplifting. Hayley Kenyon stabbed the man in the stomach with a needle and racially abused him, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.
Evening Express
Aberdeen City Council is continuing to monitor three schools after RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) was found within them reports the Evening Express. The newspaper reports that scaffolding has been erected at one of the schools.
Daily Star

