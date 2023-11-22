Scotland's papers: Four teens die in crash and Holyrood backs ceasefire

Wednesday's front pages are dominated by photographs of the four teenagers who died after going missing during a camping weekend in Snowdonia. Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris, aged between 16 and 18, had been missing since Sunday. The Scottish Daily Mail says they were "four pals who went camping and never came home". The paper says the sixth form students "may have lain undiscovered in an upturned car for 48 hours".

Metro's front page includes a photo of the search site and describes the episode as a "tragedy". Police searching for the friends said four bodies were found in an overturned car that appeared to have left the road near the village of Tremadog in north Wales.

The Daily Express has some of the tributes paid to the boys on its front page, including from Wilf Henderson's girlfriend Maddi who, the paper says, posted online: "I love you so much, I'm going to miss you forever."

Tax cuts is the other big news story on some of Wednesday's front pages. The Daily Telegraph says businesses will get their biggest tax cut in 50 years when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt gives his Autumn Statement to Parliament. The paper says Mr Hunt will say the Conservatives will "reject big government, high spending and high tax because we know that leads to less growth, not more".

Among the tax reforms expected to be announced by the chancellor are cuts to national insurance, which the i newspaper says are most likely. But, the paper says, interest rates are still expected to remain high until the end of next year. The paper's front page also reports on the Israel and Hamas deal to release 50 women and children being held hostage in Gaza.

The same two stories are also carried on the front page of the Times. In its main story, on the government's new tax measures, the paper says 28 million people will benefit from lower national insurance rates.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has pledged to "get Britain growing" again ahead of the autumn statement reports The Scotsman. The newspaper reports that both the Labour party and the SNP have hit out at the government ahead of the statement. Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said on Tuesday the Scottish government has been forced to make "exceptionally difficult decisions" to make £680m in savings due to "prolonged Westminster austerity".

The National leads with a Holyrood vote to support calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict. MSPs backed Humza Yousaf's motion to the Scottish Parliament by 90 votes to 28 to call for an immediate ceasefire. The motion won the support of all parties except the Conservatives.

The Herald reports on calls for an overhaul of electricity standing charges in Scotland. According to the newspaper, households in Scotland are paying 50% more in standing charges than households in London. Alba party deputy leader Kenny MacAskill has said the UK government should direct Ofgem to "abolish" or "equalise" the charges.

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has admitted he has concerns about developing dementia after a career "heading footballs" reports the Daily Record. The former Aberdeen and Rangers player said he has seen fellow defenders with conditions like dementia. He is backing a campaign for brain injuries in footballers to be classed as industrial injuries.

An unusual court case makes the front page on The Scottish Sun. The newspaper reports a couple were taken to court by a neighbour who attempted to sue them after their pet cat allegedly scratched her and attacked her moggies. The case was thrown out of Glasgow's justice of the peace court after a sheriff said the behaviour was normal for a cat.

On the front page of The Courier is a striking image of a McDonald's restaurant which was burnt down in Monifeith in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The newspaper also reports on the ongoing murder trial of John Lizanec who is accused of killing his wife Michelle Lizanec in 2021.

The P&J reports that a 16-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a police officer in the Highland town of Alness. The newspaper reports the boy is also accused of being in possession of an knife and has been remanded in custody.

The Edinburgh Evening News says City of Edinburgh council has come under fire for backing plans to build an industrial estate in Newbridge - just weeks after declaring a ‘housing emergency’. The land had been identified as a potential site for 500 homes.

Concerns have been raised after carbon dioxide was found at Bannerman High in Baillieston reports the Glasgow Times. Parents are unhappy that classrooms in the school are being ventilated by leaving windows open after a traces of the gas were found at the school.

The Evening Telegraph leads with a court report about a Dundee shoplifter who pled guilty to attacking a supermarket security guard after he confronted her about shoplifting. Hayley Kenyon stabbed the man in the stomach with a needle and racially abused him, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Aberdeen City Council is continuing to monitor three schools after RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) was found within them reports the Evening Express. The newspaper reports that scaffolding has been erected at one of the schools.

And the Daily Star opts for a characteristically lighter story on its front page. The paper reports that Glen Matlock, bass guitarist in the original line-up of the Sex Pistols, has confessed he and other members of the punk rock band were big fans of Sir Cliff Richard. The paper reported earlier this week that Sir Cliff had not been a fan of punk himself.