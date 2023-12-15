Scotland's papers: 'Justice for Caroline' and tax plan warning

Recommended Stories
- Autoblog
BBC says 'Top Gear' series will be 'rested' with no return in sight
BBC's announcement that “Top Gear” will be “rested” is surely a blow to fans, but it's not unexpected after Freddie Flintoff's serious car crash.
- Engadget
23andMe hack now estimated to affect over half of customers
A hack that affected 23andMe back in October is estimated to have exposed significantly more profiles than previously reported.
- Yahoo Celebrity
Lost in translation? How alleged 'Endgame' error implicated King Charles and Kate Middleton in racist comments about Meghan Markle.
The BBC named the two royals at the center of the conversation about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie. The names were printed in a Dutch version of Omid Scobie's book, and he allegedly doesn't know how.
- Yahoo Music
Did you know there are 4 different 'Do They Know It's Christmases'? Throw your arms around them all!
Bob Geldof may have disavowed his 1984 new wave carol, but the lesser-heard all-star remakes from 1989, 2004 and 2014 have their time-capsuled charms.
- TechCrunch
Anti-censorship tools are quietly disappearing into thin air in China
China — the biggest internet market globally with more than 1 billion users — is no stranger to online censorship. Earlier this month, client software Clash for Windows, a popular proxy tool that helps users bypass firewalls and circumvent China's censorship system, suddenly stopped appearing on GitHub: The repository had been the main route for users to download it and the developer to update it. After deleting the repository, the developer of Clash for Windows, who goes by the pseudonym @Fndroid, posted on X that they would stop updating the tool, with no further detail.
- TechCrunch
OpenAI taps former Twitter India head to kickstart in the country
OpenAI is working with former Twitter India head Rishi Jaitly as a senior advisor to facilitate talks with the government about AI policy, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. OpenAI is also looking to set up a local team in India. People familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that Jaitly has been helping OpenAI navigate the Indian policy and regulatory landscape.
- Engadget
Google's updated Titan security key can store up to 250 passkeys
Google has updated its lineup of Titan security keys with some features that'll make them work better with passkeys as well as passwords.
- TechCrunch
AWS, Microsoft, Google and Oracle partner to make cloud spend more transparent
As enterprises move to the cloud, figuring out how and where they are spending their money has become increasingly difficult. The different SaaS provider and cloud platforms use their own definitions for how they report what these companies spend. The FinOps Foundation today announced the first preview of its foundational project: the FinOps Open Cost and Usage Specification (FOCUS).
- Yahoo Finance
Amazon Web Services CEO: AI will take a giant leap forward in 2024
AWS is all-in on AI, and they're playing the long game.
- TechCrunch
China's tech giants dip their toes into web3, but prospects are limited so far
Amidst a backdrop dominated by twenty-somethings clad in trendy company hoodies and giving out well-designed merchandise, the two Chinese tech giants appeared somewhat incongruous with their more formal corporate banners. In the past year, several Chinese tech giants, including Alibaba, Tencent and Huawei, have been popping up across crypto events in different corners of the world.
- TechCrunch
Bitcoin ATM company Coin Cloud got hacked. Even its new owners don't know how.
In November, the cybersecurity collective vx-underground wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that unknown hackers were claiming to have breached Coin Cloud, a bankrupt Bitcoin ATM company. According to vx-underground, the hackers claimed to have stolen 70,000 pictures of customers taken from cameras embedded in the ATMs, as well as the personal data of 300,000 customers, which is alleged to include, “Social Security Numbers, date of birth, First Name, Last Name, e-mail address, Telephone Number, Current Occupation, Physical Address, and more.” A month on, what really happened to Coin Cloud remains a mystery, even according to the company's new owner.
- TechCrunch
Google search ads spotted in compromising placements
Research delving into a less visible component of Google's search ads business -- a network of third-party sites called Google Search Partners (also known as the GSP network or SPN) -- has documented scores of instances of Google search ads being served on non-Google websites that the media buyers paying for the marketing campaigns probably weren't bargaining for. The report -- whose title poses the question: "Does a lack of transparency create brand safety concerns for search advertisers?" -- also found instances of search ads bought from Google being served on Breitbart.com, a news website that espouses far-right views, despite brands in question having taken steps to avoid their ads appearing on the site, such as adding it to an ad blacklist. "This raises the possibility that ads were served on websites and publishers despite the brand’s deliberate efforts to ensure brand safety and control over their media investments," writes Adalytics, an ad analytics firm that is behind the study of the GSP network, discussing an example involving "a major Fortune 500 brand" client whose Google search ads not only appeared on Breitbart (despite it having the site on a blocklist) -- but, per the report, were also being served on "pirated content sites, hardcore pornographic sites, and hundreds of putatative Iranian websites, which may potentially be under US Treasury Office of Foreign Assets (OFAC) sanctions."
- Yahoo Finance
What companies need to do about ransomware: National Security Council
An op-ed from the White House's Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger.
- TechCrunch
Amazon announces three new serverless offerings to kick off AWS re:Invent 2023
Amazon kicked off AWS re:Invent, its annual customer conference, in Las Vegas tonight with a few new serverless offerings designed to make it easier to manage Aurora, ElastiCache and Redshift serverless services. Matt Wood, AWS VP, says that Aurora Serverless is great for getting up and running very quickly with a cloud database, but over time, once you get to very, very high scale, and you're dealing with tens of millions of customers, or millions of different records, it becomes challenging for customers to deal with those kinds of numbers, forcing them to break the database into multiple pieces.
- Engadget
A 'silly' attack made ChatGPT reveal real phone numbers and email addresses
It wasn't clear what data OpenAI's chatbot was trained on since the large language models that power it are closed-source — until now.
- TechCrunch
Amazon's new $195 thin client looks just like a Fire TV Cube
At its AWS re:Ignite conference, the company this morning announced the launch of new $195 devices that allow enterprise users to access virtual desktop environments, like Amazon WorkSpaces, over the internet. The devices are housed in Fire TV Cube hardware -- a decision Amazon made to leverage existing expertise from the arm of the retail giant that makes streaming media players. Today, many of Amazon's enterprise customers log on to virtual desktops based on AWS End User Computing Services, like Amazon WorkSpaces, WorkSpaces Web or Amazon AppStream, but they tend to do so over desktops or laptops that cost their employer $600 to $1,200 each, Amazon says.
- TechCrunch
Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar downed by 'powerful' cyberattack
Ukraine’s largest telecommunications operator Kyivstar says it has been hit by a “powerful" cyberattack that has disrupted phone and internet services for millions of people across the country. In a Facebook post confirming the incident on Tuesday, Kyivstar wrote that the cyberattack has caused a “technical failure” that left customers without mobile connections or internet access. Kyivstar serves more than 24 million cell phone subscribers and more than 1.1 million home internet users, according to the company's website, which was also inaccessible at the time of writing.
- TechCrunch
With Neptune Analytics, AWS combines the power of vector search and graph data
There's been a debate of sorts in AI circles about which database is more important in finding truthful information in generative AI applications: graph or vector databases. AWS decided to leave the debate to others by combining the best of both capabilities in a new service announced today at AWS re:Invent called Amazon Neptune Analytics. Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of data and machine learning at AWS, announced the new tool onstage at the AI keynote at re:Invent, saying that the cloud giant wanted to create something that combines the best of both approaches.
- TechCrunch
Okta admits hackers accessed data on all customers during recent breach
U.S. access and identity management giant Okta says hackers stole data about all of its customers during a recent breach of its support systems, despite previously stating that only a fraction of customers were affected. Okta confirmed in October that a hacker used a stolen credential to access its support case management system and steal customer-uploaded session tokens that could be used to break into the networks of Okta customers. Okta told TechCrunch at the time that around 1% of customers, or 134 organizations, were affected by the breach.
- TechCrunch
Meta turned a blind eye to kids on its platforms for years, unredacted lawsuit alleges
A newly unredacted version of the multi-state lawsuit against Meta alleges a troubling pattern of deception and minimization in how the company handles kids under 13 on its platforms. From body image to bullying, privacy invasion to engagement maximization, all the purported evils of social media are laid at Meta's door — perhaps rightly, but it also gives the appearance of a lack of focus. In one respect at least, however, the documentation obtained by the attorneys general of 42 states is quite specific, "and it is damning," as AG Rob Bonta of California put it.