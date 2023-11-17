Scotland's papers: Minister's iPad bill admission and rent cost 'crisis'

Health Secretary Michael Matheson's admission that a £11,000 data roaming charge on his iPad was caused by his sons watching football dominates many of Friday's front pages. The Daily Record says Mr Matheson became aware his sons were responsible for the bill last Thursday but earlier this week was still denying there had been any personal use of the device.

The Scottish Daily Express says the minister's career "is hanging by a thread" following the revelation. The Scottish Tories have threatened to table a vote of no confidence against Mr Matheson, who has been in the Scottish government since 2011.

A "pitiful own goal" is the Scottish Daily Mail's headline. The newspaper reports Mr Matheson became emotional while delivering a personal statement in Holyrood on Thursday, in which he admitted his sons' involvement in the bill. The minister said he was "a father first and foremost", and that he had been trying to protect his children from scrutiny.

Mr Matheson has said he has "no intention" of resigning over the iPad row, reports the Scotsman. He said he did not watch the football, nor did he know it was being watched by his sons - but they had connected to the device's hotspot in order to stream two football matches while on their family holiday.

"Old Squirm Day" is the headline for Friday's Scottish Sun, which also leads on the iPad row. The paper highlights the highest data charges were incurred on 2 January, a day when a Celtic vs Rangers match was played, according to data released by the Scottish government on Wednesday.

Experts have warned there could be an increase in homelessness due to the UK government not unfreezing a key housing benefit, reports the Herald. The newspaper cites research that suggests one in 12 private rental properties in Scotland are unaffordable to those relying on local housing allowances.

Michael Matheson's apology also makes the front page of the Metro. The newspaper reports the £11k bill was initially picked up by the Scottish Parliament, which was told by Mr Matheson that the iPad was only used for work.

The Times says the iPad row has also put pressure on the first minister who is facing calls to sack his health secretary. One Scottish Conservative MSP, Murdo Fraser, said the row calls into question Humza Yousaf's "authority and control" over his cabinet. Mr Yousaf has backed Mr Matheson throughout the row, originally stating the bill was a "legitimate parliamentary expense".

The Daily Telegraph highlights the SNP MSP claims he wasn't aware of his sons were to blame for the £11K bill until last week, 10 months after the data charges were accrued. The front page also features a photo of David Cameron in Kyiv, on his first mission as foreign secretary, under the headline "model diplomat".

Brexit has “robbed the next generation of Scots”, according to External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson ahead of the unveiling of a new independence paper on Europe, reports The National.

Volunteers in Glasgow are raising money to reopen a vital community centre which has been closed since the pandemic, reports the Glasgow Times. The local community have been regularly protesting outside Ruchill Community Centre every Saturday for two years to demand its reopening.

The Courier reports a murder trial has been told the victim's body was found "crammed" into an airing cupboard. John Lizanec is on trial accused of murdering his wife Michelle Lizanec in 2021. A retired police sergeant told the court Ms Lizanec was found "drenched in blood" with a neck wound.

A councillor in Edinburgh has called for a dog DNA database to be set up in the capital in an attempt to tackle the "scourge" of dog fouling across the city.

The Evening Telegraph leads with a court report about a Dundee car thief who has been jailed for five years. Gary Myles, 20 was found guilty after going on a 34-minute crime spree in which six cars were stolen.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to "secure energy jobs" in the North Sea, reports the Press and Journal. The politician is in Aberdeen on Friday to set out plans for the region to be at the centre of a "clean energy" future.