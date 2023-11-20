Scotland's papers: MSPs to vote on ceasefire and iPad bill row latest

BBC
·4 min read
The Scotsman
The Scotsman says MSPs are due to give cross-party support for a ceasefire in the Middle East. It is expected Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will back the SNP's motion. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has already announced he doesn't support a ceasefire, only a "humanitarian pause".
The National
First Minister Humza Yousaf said Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar should "stand firm and back an immediate ceasefire". It is due to be discussed in Holyrood on Tuesday, reports the National.
Scottish Daily Mail
Metro
The Times
The Daily Telegraph
i
Herald
The Scottish Sun
Daily Record
An event to raise money for supporters of killer Luke Mitchell has been banned, after venue bosses were told it was a birthday party. Mr Mitchell murdered his girlfriend, Jodi Jones, in Midlothian in 2003. The Daily Record reports campaigners demanding the release of Mr Mitchell planned to hold a £10 ticket fundraiser.
The Courier
The family of a teenager who was sexually abused by an army veteran have told the Courier his 30-month jail term is not enough for his "despicable crimes".
The P&J
Police are investigating the murder of a mum-of-two from Moray and have issued an appeal to the public for information, reports the Press and Journal. Kiesha Donaghy, 32, was found dead in her home on Thursday.
Evening Telegraph
The family of Bennylyn Burke have told a new TV documentary her killer, Andrew Innes, should be given death penalty. They said he was "truly evil" after he murdered Ms Burke and her young daughter and then buried their bodies under his kitchen floor, reports the Evening Telegraph.
Evening Express
The Evening Express leads with a story of a man who has been ordered to pay a woman £1,000 in compensation, after he sexually assaulted her in a bar in Aberdeen. The attack was captured in a photograph the woman took while it happened.
Glasgow Times
The Glasgow Times reports thousands attended George Square's Christmas light turn. The paper also says a man armed with a meat cleaver and knife tried to attack an asbestos worker.
Daily Star

