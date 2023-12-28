Scotland's papers: Storm 'nightmare' and NHS warning

Recommended Stories
- Engadget
23andMe hack now estimated to affect over half of customers
A hack that affected 23andMe back in October is estimated to have exposed significantly more profiles than previously reported.
- Yahoo Celebrity
Lost in translation? How alleged 'Endgame' error implicated King Charles and Kate Middleton in racist comments about Meghan Markle.
The BBC named the two royals at the center of the conversation about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie. The names were printed in a Dutch version of Omid Scobie's book, and he allegedly doesn't know how.
- Yahoo Music
Did you know there are 4 different 'Do They Know It's Christmases'? Throw your arms around them all!
Bob Geldof may have disavowed his 1984 new wave carol, but the lesser-heard all-star remakes from 1989, 2004 and 2014 have their time-capsuled charms.
- Engadget
Xfinity breach may have affected as many as 35.8 million customers
Xfinity says it suffered a data breach in October with attackers likely obtaining usernames, hashed passwords and potentially other sensitive information.
- TechCrunch
Google moves to end geofence warrants, a surveillance problem it largely created
Google will soon allow users to store their location data on their devices rather than on Google's servers, effectively ending a long-running surveillance practice that allowed police and law enforcement to tap Google's vast banks of location data to identify potential criminals. The use of "geofence warrants" have exploded in recent years, in large part thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones coupled with hungry data companies like Google vacuuming up and storing huge amounts of its users' location data, which becomes obtainable by law enforcement requests.
- Engadget
Pornhub and XVideos will be subject to the same strict EU rules as social media sites
The European Commission has designated Pornhub, XVideos and Stripchat as 'very large online platforms.' The porn sites are now subject to the same strict rules as the likes of Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.
- TechCrunch
OpenAI taps former Twitter India head to kickstart in the country
OpenAI is working with former Twitter India head Rishi Jaitly as a senior advisor to facilitate talks with the government about AI policy, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. OpenAI is also looking to set up a local team in India. People familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that Jaitly has been helping OpenAI navigate the Indian policy and regulatory landscape.
- TechCrunch
After a week-long outage, Fidelity National Financial confirms cyberattack is now 'contained'
Fidelity National Financial, or FNF, one of the largest real estate services companies in the United States, said it “contained” a recent cyberattack that engulfed its many subsidiaries and customers in a state of chaos for more than a week. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FNF said the incident was now under control as of November 26. "The Company is restoring normal business operations and is coordinating with its customers,” the filing said.
- TechCrunch
Millions of patient scans and health records spilling online thanks to decades-old protocol bug
Thousands of exposed servers are spilling the medical records and personal health information of millions of patients due to security weaknesses in a decades-old industry standard designed for storing and sharing medical images, researchers have warned. This standard, known as Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine, or DICOM for short, is the internationally recognized format for medical imaging. DICOM is used as the file format for CT scans and X-ray images to ensure interoperability between different imaging systems and software.
- Yahoo Finance
Amazon Web Services CEO: AI will take a giant leap forward in 2024
AWS is all-in on AI, and they're playing the long game.
- TechCrunch
Google search ads spotted in compromising placements
Research delving into a less visible component of Google's search ads business -- a network of third-party sites called Google Search Partners (also known as the GSP network or SPN) -- has documented scores of instances of Google search ads being served on non-Google websites that the media buyers paying for the marketing campaigns probably weren't bargaining for. The report -- whose title poses the question: "Does a lack of transparency create brand safety concerns for search advertisers?" -- also found instances of search ads bought from Google being served on Breitbart.com, a news website that espouses far-right views, despite brands in question having taken steps to avoid their ads appearing on the site, such as adding it to an ad blacklist. "This raises the possibility that ads were served on websites and publishers despite the brand’s deliberate efforts to ensure brand safety and control over their media investments," writes Adalytics, an ad analytics firm that is behind the study of the GSP network, discussing an example involving "a major Fortune 500 brand" client whose Google search ads not only appeared on Breitbart (despite it having the site on a blocklist) -- but, per the report, were also being served on "pirated content sites, hardcore pornographic sites, and hundreds of putatative Iranian websites, which may potentially be under US Treasury Office of Foreign Assets (OFAC) sanctions."
- Yahoo Finance
What companies need to do about ransomware: National Security Council
An op-ed from the White House's Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger.
- TechCrunch
Tech gifts you shouldn't buy your family and friends for the holidays
This year we've seen some of the biggest hacks involving healthcare and genetic data, a growing ubiquity of consumer surveillance tech snooping on unsuspecting everyone and ongoing unscrupulous data practices that sell your private information to anyone who wants to buy it. This year, the profile and genetic information on millions of 23andMe customers was scraped from the company's systems, thought to be the biggest spill of genetic data in recent years.
- TechCrunch
Okta admits hackers accessed data on all customers during recent breach
U.S. access and identity management giant Okta says hackers stole data about all of its customers during a recent breach of its support systems, despite previously stating that only a fraction of customers were affected. Okta confirmed in October that a hacker used a stolen credential to access its support case management system and steal customer-uploaded session tokens that could be used to break into the networks of Okta customers. Okta told TechCrunch at the time that around 1% of customers, or 134 organizations, were affected by the breach.
- TechCrunch
Opal Security, which helps companies manage access and identities, raises $22M
According to Crunchbase, cybersecurity deal count fell during Q3 to 153 deals from 181 in Q2. In a more detailed report, Crunchbase suggests that, with Q3 cybersecurity venture funding down 30% compared to the year-ago period, investment in the category could fall to its lowest level since 2019. Today, Opal, a vendor taking an automated approach to identity access management, announced that it raised $22 million in a Series B round led by Battery Ventures with participation from Greylock and Box Group.
- Engadget
Verizon subscribers can get Netflix and Max for $10 a month
Verizon said Monday it’s offering a discounted bundle of Netflix and Max streaming subscriptions. The pairing of the two services is the first of its kind, giving the carrier’s myPlan subscribers a 41 percent discount over buying the two ad-supported plans individually.
- Engadget
Researchers found child abuse material in the largest AI image generation dataset
A dataset used to train AI image generation tools such as Stable Diffusion has been pulled down after researchers confirmed the presence of CSAM among its 5 billion-plus images.
- Engadget
The UK could require facial scans or photo IDs to view online porn
Ofcom has published a draft of age-restriction guidelines for online services that host explicit sexual content in the UK. The not yet finalized recommendations are a step toward cementing enforcement for the recently passed Online Safety Act, which requires sites and apps to prevent children from easily accessing adult content.
- Engadget
PSA: Your inactive Google account could be deleted on December 1
Do you have a Google account you haven't checked for awhile but want to keep? You'd better log in soon before it gets purged.
- TechCrunch
Meta faces more questions in Europe about child safety risks on Instagram
Meta has received another formal request for information (RFI) from European Union regulators seeking more details of its response to child safety concerns on Instagram -- including what it's doing to tackle risks related to the sharing of self-generated child sexual abuse material (SG-CSAM) on the social network. The request is being made under the bloc's recently rebooted online rulebook the Digital Services Act (DSA), which started applying for larger in-scope platforms (including Instagram) in late August. The DSA puts obligations on Big Tech to tackle illegal content -- including by having measures and protections in place to prevent misuse of their services.