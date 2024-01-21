Scotland's papers: Sturgeon WhatsApp controversy and war in Gaza

Recommended Stories
Minecraft x Planet Earth III is the least offensive corpo collab of the year
Minecraft now offers a free DLC based on the BBC's Planet Earth III, in which you can play the prey or predator.
Facebook was inundated with deepfaked ads impersonating UK's Prime Minister
A communications firm found 143 different ads impersonating the UK's Prime Minister on the social network last month.
From toilets to the sky: UK startup makes waste into low carbon jet fuel
Firefly Green Fuels, a UK-based company, has developed a new form of jet fuel that is entirely fossil-free and made from human waste.
AT&T is slightly raising the price of its Unlimited plans
AT&T is raising its Unlimited plan prices a bit on March 5, 2024, though users will at least get more hotspot data.
Google says Russian espionage crew behind new malware campaign
Google researchers say they have evidence that a notorious Russian-linked hacking group — tracked as “Cold River” — is evolving its tactics beyond phishing to target victims with data-stealing malware. Cold River, also known as “Callisto Group” and “Star Blizzard,” conducts long-running espionage campaigns against NATO countries, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom. Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) said in new research this week that it has observed Cold River ramping up its activity in recent months and using new tactics capable of causing more disruption to its victims, predominantly targets in Ukraine and its NATO allies, academic institutions and non-government organizations.
LoanDepot outage drags into second week after ransomware attack
LoanDepot customers say they have been unable to make mortgage payments or access their online accounts following a suspected ransomware attack on the company last week. The mortgage and loan giant said on January 8 that it was working to "restore normal business operations as quickly as possible" following a security incident that involved the "encryption of data," a common hallmark of a ransomware attack. LoanDepot's updating cyber incident page says several LoanDepot customer portals returned online as of Thursday, albeit with limited functionality.
Hackers breached Microsoft to find out what Microsoft knows about them
On Friday, Microsoft disclosed that the hacking group it calls Midnight Blizzard, also known as APT29 or Cozy Bear — and widely believed to be sponsored by the Russian government — hacked some corporate email accounts, including those of the company’s “senior leadership team and employees in our cybersecurity, legal, and other functions.” Microsoft did not disclose how many email accounts were breached, nor exactly what information the hackers accessed or stole.
Everything you need to know about VPNs
It’s hard to spend an hour or two on YouTube without encountering an ad or a paid promotion for a VPN subscription service like NordVPN, ExpressVPN or Surfshark. The companies behind those services usually tell you that a VPN is a great way to browse the web safely and privately. A VPN is like a tunnel that connects two locations.
FedEx is building its own all-in-one ecommerce platform
FedEx on Sunday announced that it will launch its own ecommerce platform this fall. Called "fdx," it's being billed as an online shopping hub that will provide end-to-end solutions for sellers, from reaching customers to order fulfillment.
OpenAI's copyright conundrum pits fair use precedent against an 'impossible' hurdle
The AI industry's case for permissive copyright interpretations relies on the inevitability of their disruptions.
OpenAI announces team to build 'crowdsourced' governance ideas into its models
OpenAI says it wants to implement ideas from the public about how to ensure its future AI models "align to the values of humanity." To that end, the AI startup is forming a new Collective Alignment team of researchers and engineers to create a system for collecting and "encoding" public input on its models' behaviors into OpenAI products and services, the company announced today. "We'll continue to work with external advisors and grant teams, including running pilots to incorporate ... prototypes into steering our models," OpenAI writes in a blog post.
Uber shuts down alcohol delivery service Drizly three years after acquiring it
Uber said it's closing Drizly's business and focusing on its core Uber Eats strategy.
As hacks worsen, SEC turns up the heat on CISOs
Over the past year we've seen Uber's former chief security officer convicted in federal court for mishandling a data breach, a federal regulator charge SolarWinds' security chief with allegedly misleading investors prior to its own cyberattack and new regulations that compel companies to publicly reveal materially impactful data breaches within four business days. It might seem like it's never been a riskier time to work in cybersecurity. Now in its penultimate year, ShmooCon brings together hackers, researchers, government officials and cybersecurity executives to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the security community.
FedEx announces its own commerce platform for merchants
Logistics company FedEx announced its own commerce platform called FDX today. The platform will likely compete against Amazon by offering merchants services like demand generation, fulfillment, tracking and post-purchase experiences, including returns. FedEx's announcement has a lot of marketing buzzwords, including "data-driven," "digitally-led" and "end-to-end e-commerce solution for businesses of all sizes," but is thin on details like how it will compete with existing platforms.
Google makes bid to resolve competition concerns in Germany over its automotive services bundling
Following competition objections raised on Google in Germany this summer over bundling of services including Google Maps via its Android-based in-car infotainment system software, known as Google Automotive Services (GAS), the tech giant has made an offer of some service unbundling and the removal of contractual restrictions it applies to vehicle makers in a bid to settle the regulatory intervention. Google's proposed remedies will be put to car makers in a market test by the German competition regulator before it decides whether or not they resolve issues it's identified. Back in June, the country's Federal Cartel Office (FCO) sent a statement of objections to the tech giant over how it operates GAS -- specifically calling out Google's bundling of Google Maps, Google Play and Google Assistant in the offer to vehicle manufacturers.
Fox partners with Polygon Labs to tackle deepfake distrust
Fox became the latest example, announcing today that it partnered with Polygon Labs, a layer-2 blockchain focused on scaling Ethereum, to release an open source protocol for media companies to register their articles, photographs and more. Called Verify, Fox and Polygon are pitching the protocol as a means for outlets to protect their IP while letting consumers verify the authenticity of content. "The Verify protocol establishes the origin and history of original journalism by cryptographically signing individual pieces of content on the blockchain," Melody Hildebrandt, Fox's CTO, told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Google says it'll stop charging fees to transfer data out of Google Cloud
Google today announced that it'll stop charging Google Cloud customers a fee to migrate their data to another cloud provider or on-premise data center, effective immediately. Customers using Google Cloud services including BigQuery, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage, Datastore, Filestore, Spanner and Persistent Disk are eligible for free transfers out of Google Cloud -- but must first apply for approval through a form. Only once an approved customer's data has been transferred out of Google Cloud and they've terminated their cloud written agreement will the data transfer fee will be waived (via a bill credit).
It's not all doom and gloom: When cybersecurity gave us hope in 2023
A funny — but true — joke at TechCrunch is that the security desk might as well be called the Department of Bad News, since, well, have you seen what we've covered of late? There is a never-ending supply of devastating breaches, pervasive surveillance and dodgy startups flogging the downright dangerous. When a security researcher found that a Bangladeshi government website was leaking the personal information of its citizens, clearly something was amiss. Viktor Markopoulos found the exposed data thanks to an inadvertently cached Google search result, which exposed citizen names, addresses, phone numbers and national identity numbers from the affected website.
Russian state-sponsored hackers accessed the emails of Microsoft’s ‘senior leadership’
A hacking group linked to a Russian intelligence agency accessed the emails of several senior Microsoft executives and other employees, the company disclosed Friday.
OpenAI moves to shrink regulatory risk in EU around data privacy
While most of Europe was still knuckle deep in the holiday chocolate selection box late last month, ChatGPT maker OpenAI was busy firing out an email with details of an incoming update to its terms that looks intended to shrink its regulatory risk in the European Union. The AI giant's technology has come under early scrutiny in the region over ChatGPT's impact on people's privacy -- with a number of open investigations into data protection concerns linked to how the chatbot processes people's information and the data it can generate about individuals, including from watchdogs in Italy and Poland. "We have changed the OpenAI entity that provides services such as ChatGPT to EEA and Swiss residents to our Irish entity, OpenAI Ireland Limited," OpenAI wrote in an email to users sent on December 28.