Scotland's papers: Tax rise plan and Scots 'miss out' on uni offers

BBC
The Times
The Times
The Scotsman
The Scotsman
The Herald
The Herald
Daily Record
Daily Record
The National
The National
Scottish Daily Mail
Scottish Daily Mail
Daily Express
Daily Express
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
i paper
i paper
The Courier
The Courier
The P&J
The P&J
Edinburgh News
Edinburgh News
Glasgow Times
Glasgow Times
Evening Telegraph
Evening Telegraph
Evening Express
Evening Express
Daily Star
Daily Star