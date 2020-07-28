Scotland's police officers warn SNP hate crime bill could criminalise private conversation

Cabinet Secretary for Justice, Humza Yousaf - Getty Images Europe

The SNP's controversial hate crime law could lead to the policing of what Scots "think or feel" and criminalise private conversation, the organisation representing rank-and-file officers has warned.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) said the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill could mean officers "determining free speech", leading to a breakdown in relations with the public.

In damning submissions to two Holyrood inquiries, the SPF opposed a provision giving officers powers of search and entry by force if necessary and expressed concern the Bill undermined the right to a fair trial.

The Bill would replace criminal intent with "something altogether more nebulous", it said, with "some form of 'accidental effect'" being enough to secure a conviction.

The submissions also predicted the Bill would see a "significant increase in police workload and demand" and said the timing of its publication during the pandemic was "unfortunate at best."

Wow. This from the Scottish Police Federation is 🔥



🚨 Law could devastate legitimacy of the police service



🚨 Bill “sits uncomfortably” with human rights law



🚨 One day of training to cost at least £4 million



Statement from group in comments below 👇https://t.co/7RmfWr5nS9















— Free to Disagree (@_freetodisagree) July 28, 2020

The highly critical verdict of police officers further buttressed the groundswell of opposition to the Bill amid widepsread concern that Scots could be criminalised for expressing controversial views.

The proposed new law would make ‘stirring up hatred’ against certain groups a criminal offence, even if a person making the remarks had not intended to do so or made them in private, and opponents fear the broadly-defined term could lead to an avalanche of police investigations.

Story continues

Those convicted face up to seven years in prison but the Law Society of Scotland has warned the legislation could limit freedom of expression, which it described as "one of the foundations of a democratic society".

Critics have cited the row over author JK Rowling's views on transgender issues as an example of the sort of comments that would result in a police inquiry under the Bill.

The SPF submission said the Bill risks stifling free speech on such controversial issues and claimed Scots could even face prosecution if they play a song that others deem offensive.

Humza Yousaf, the SNP Justice Secretary, has described the legislation as a "important milestone" in the fight against prejudice.

But Calum Steele, the SPF's general secretary, said: "We are firmly of the view this proposed legislation would see officers policing speech and would devastate the legitimacy of the police in the eyes of the public.

"That can never be an acceptable outcome – and we should never forget that the police in Scotland police only with the consent of the people."

He added: "Police officers are all too aware that there are individuals in society who believe that to feel insulted or offended is a police matter. The Bill would move even further from policing and criminalising of deeds and acts to the potential policing of what people think or feel, as well as the criminalisation of what is said in private."

Receiving more and more constituents’ letters urging opposition to the Hate Crime Bill, even from SNP supporters. With growing numbers opposing the new ‘stirring up’ offences as an attack on free speech, @scotgov must think again. — Murdo Fraser (@murdo_fraser) July 27, 2020

Expressing concern at the removal of defences to current hate crimes, he warned that those charged under the legislation "will not have the opportunity to prove that they did not intend to stir up hatred or that they had no reason to suspect their conduct would do so."

Mr Steele said that racism and discrimination can be tackled using existing laws "and the cost to free speech of going further with this Bill is too high a price to pay for very little gain.”

The SPF submission to Holyrood's justice and finance committees also warned of a "significant increase" in the number of officers called to court to give evidence "and the huge financial costs of that need to be understood."

It provided a "very conservative estimate" of between £3.5 million and £4 million for providing a day's training on the new Bill for all officers.

Liam Kerr, the Scottish Tories' Shadow Justice Secretary, said: "The SNP government must amend this bill to protect freedom of speech. Lawyers, police officers and a wide range of civic organisations have now expressed serious reservations about the scope and effect of this legislation.

"The Justice Secretary’s response to these serious and reasonable concerns appears to be little more than name calling." The Scottish Government was approached for comment.