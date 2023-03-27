Scotland's ruling SNP picks new leader to succeed Sturgeon

From left, SNP leadership candidates Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes taking part in the SNP leadership debate in Inverness, Scotland, Friday, March 17, 2023. The Scottish National Party is finding out that Nicola Sturgeon is a hard act to follow. Scotland’s governing party is choosing a replacement for a leader who came to dominate Scottish politics but hit an impasse in the campaign for independence from the United Kingdom, and split the party with a transgender rights law. (Paul Campbell/PA via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JILL LAWLESS
·3 min read

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s governing party will elect a new leader on Monday after a bruising five-week contest that exposed deep fractures within the pro-independence movement.

The Scottish National Party is choosing a successor to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who unexpectedly stepped down last month after eight years as leader of the party and of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government.

The SNP’s 72,000 members are choosing among Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and lawmaker Ash Regan.

The winner will be announced on Monday afternoon. The new party leader is due to be confirmed as first minister by Scottish lawmakers on Tuesday.

A formidable leader who led the SNP to a dominant position in Scottish politics, Sturgeon failed in her aim of leading Scotland out of the United Kingdom, and divided the party with a contentious transgender rights law.

The three candidates to succeed her share the goal of independence, but differ in their economic and social visions for Scotland.

Yousaf, 37, is widely seen as a “continuity Sturgeon” candidate who shares the outgoing leader’s liberal social views. Forbes, 32, is an evangelical Christian who has been criticized for saying that her faith would have prevented her from voting in favor of allowing same-sex couples to wed, had she been a lawmaker when Scotland legalized gay marriage in 2014.

Both Forbes and 49-year-old Regan, who is widely considered a long shot, oppose legislation championed by Sturgeon to make it easier for people in Scotland to legally change their gender.

The gender recognition bill has been hailed as a landmark piece of legislation by transgender rights activists, but faced opposition from some SNP members who said it ignored the need to protect single-sex spaces for women, such as domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers.

Only Yousaf has promised to push forward with the legislation, which has been passed by the Scottish parliament but blocked by the U.K. government.

The SNP holds 64 of the 129 seats in the Scottish parliament and governs in coalition with the much smaller Greens. The smaller party has warned it may quit the coalition if the SNP elects a leader that doesn’t share its progressive views — meaning a victory by Forbes or Regan could splinter the government.

The new leader will face the challenge of leading the independence movement out of an impasse.

Scottish voters backed remaining in the U.K. in a 2014 referendum that was billed as a once-in-a-generation decision. The SNP wants a new vote, but the central government in London has refused to authorize one, and the U.K. Supreme Court has ruled that Scotland can’t hold one without London’s consent.

Regan wants to sweep those obstacles aside by treating the next election in Scotland as a “trigger point” for independence, effectively daring the U.K. government not to recognize Scotland’s democratic choice to secede.

Forbes and Yousaf are more cautious. Forbes called for more effort to win over voters who back remaining in the U.K., while Yousaf says he wants to build a “settled, sustained” majority for independence. Polls currently suggest Scottish voters are split about evenly on the issue.

The leadership contest has sent the SNP’s poll ratings plunging — to the delight of the Labour Party and the Conservatives, which hope to gain seats in Scotland during the next U.K.-wide election, due by the end of 2024.

Recommended Stories

  • Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted

    Suspicious activity at GoAnywhere was identified by U.S. cybersecurity firm Fortra nearly two months ago, that offers the service, and has impacted many organisations including mining giant Rio Tinto. Crown's announcement comes hot on the heels of several other high profile cybersecurity breaches in the country in the recent past, including the latest at consumer finance firm Latitude Group. Crown Resorts was bought out in a $6.3 billion deal by U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Inc last June.

  • Greenland to stay in daylight saving time forever

    Residents of Greenland have switched to daylight saving time and moved their clocks one hour forward this weekend for the very last time. Unlike most of Europe, Greenlanders will leave their clocks untouched come autumn when daylight saving time ends. While Europe and the U.S. debates whether to stick to the twice-yearly practice, Greenland - a vast Danish semi-independent territory in the Arctic - has resolved to perennially remain only three hours behind Copenhagen and most other European countries instead of four.

  • Scotland set for new leader as independence quest stalls

    A new Scottish first minister will be named on Monday, with the leader facing the daunting task of reviving a faltering independence movement after Nicola Sturgeon's surprise resignation."I think many of us are disappointed that there hasn't been more of a sustained movement in support of independence," said Forbes, who at 32 would become one of the world's youngest political leaders if she wins.

  • Scotland's next leader to be announced with independence movement in crisis

    The next leader of Scotland will be announced on Monday with the victor facing the challenge of uniting a country divided over its future and revitalising an independence movement that dreams of ending its three-centuries-long union with England. The Scottish National Party (SNP), which runs Scotland's semi-autonomous government, has been plunged into crisis since Nicola Sturgeon, the country's longest-serving leader, announced last month she was standing down after eight years, saying she had become too divisive to lead the nation to independence. The two main candidates to replace her have traded personal attacks while Sturgeon's husband, the chair of the party, was forced to resign after accepting the blame for misleading the public over a fall in party membership.

  • Republicans are seeking wealthy, self-funding candidates to help the party win a Senate majority in 2024, report says

    Last year, Democratic Senate nominees in the six most competitive races outraised their GOP counterparts by $288 million, according to Politico.

  • Li-Cycle to build French battery processing facility

    Li-Cycle Holdings Corp said on Monday it will build a French facility to break down batteries from forklift manufacturer The Kion Group, marking the latest expansion by the rapidly growing recycling company. The French facility, which is expected to open in 2024 and complement similar sites under development in Germany and Norway, will break down lithium-ion batteries that power Kion's forklifts and other heavy machinery, giving Li-Cycle a fresh source of batteries to recycle beyond the consumer automobile market. Li-Cycle declined to disclose how much it is spending on the French operation, though the company has a $40 million budget for the year to build such battery processing facilities across the globe.

  • Musk's brain implant company in search of human trials partner

    Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink has approached one of the biggest U.S. neurosurgery centers as a potential clinical trials partner as it prepares to test its devices on humans once regulators allow for it, according to six people familiar with the matter. Neuralink has been developing brain implants since 2016 it hopes will eventually be a cure for intractable conditions such as paralysis and blindness. It suffered a blow in early 2022, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its application to progress to human trials, citing major safety concerns, Reuters reported earlier this month.

  • ‘Yellowstone’ Fans, Harrison Ford Just Shared How He Really Feels About Kevin Costner

    The 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' cast member Harrison Ford addressed whether or not he talked to Kevin Costner ahead of his role. Read his full response here.

  • Juul, Altria face first trial over claims of marketing e-cigarettes to teens

    E-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc and its former largest investor, Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc, will face their first U.S. trial this week over claims that they created a public nuisance by marketing addictive e-cigarettes to minors. Minnesota seeks to force the companies to pay for measures to remedy the harms of addiction. It says Juul sold its e-cigarettes in sweet flavors and promoted them on social media to appeal to underage consumers.

  • Trump's own attorney says the former president's TruthSocial posts attacking Manhattan prosecutor ahead of possible indictment were 'ill-advised'

    "I'm not his social media consultant," Attorney Joe Tacopina told NBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press."

  • "He is Satan": audio of 2 prominent Russian figures allegedly criticising Putin gains traction in Russia

    A recording of a conversation that likely took place between Iosif Prigozhin, a music producer, and oligarch and billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov has leaked online and is gaining traction in Russia. In the audio, Prigozhin and Akhmedov criticise Russia's leadership, in particular President Vladimir Putin.

  • Car belonging to Russian-appointed police chief blown up in Mariupol

    A car belonging to Mikhail Moskvin, head of the occupiers' city police department, was blown up in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol on the morning of 27 March. Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram; Russian propaganda outlet TASS Quote from Mariupol's Mayor Vadym Boichenko: "The Mariupol resistance has struck in occupied Mariupol, blowing up a car belonging to one of the top military officers.

  • Trump rally goes silent after he attempts to mock DeSantis

    Former President Donald Trump was critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a weekend rally in Texas, but some of the speech fell flat on the audience in Waco.

  • Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for an “immediate” end to the war in Ukraine during a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday. Erdoğan “highlighted the importance Türkiye attaches to the immediate cessation of the Russia-Ukraine conflicts through negotiations” and “thanked President Putin for his positive stance regarding the extension of the Black…

  • Trump Does A Complete 180 Over His Potential New York Indictment

    The former president made a claim about the status of the Manhattan DA's probe into the Stormy Daniels hush money payment.

  • Hungary says it will block Ukraine joining EU and NATO because of Ukraine’s education law

    Budapest will not support Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO because of the country's education law, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after a meeting with UN Human Rights Assistant Secretary General Ilze Brands Kheris.

  • North Macedonia will consider returning Ukraine’s Mi-24 helicopters

    The North Macedonian government will consider a proposal from its General Staff to return Mi-24 helicopters purchased from Ukraine in 2001 on March 29, North Macedonian Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska saidon North Macedonian television channel Alsat TV.

  • Recruitment to Offensive Guard is nearing completion, with over 16,000 applications received

    Since the beginning of February, more than 16,000 applications have been received from those wishing to join the assault brigades of the Offensive Guard being formed as part of the National Guard of Ukraine, and recruitment will continue until 1 April.

  • Ukrainian officer describes Russian tactics in fighting in the Donbas

    Taras Berezovets, a political scientist and officer in the Ukrainian army’s Ivan Bohun First Separate Special Forces Brigade, who is currently at the front, told NV what tactics the enemy is using on the Avdiyivka section of the front in an interview published on March 25.

  • Belarusian opposition leader reacts to Putin’s plans to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

    Russia’s deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus violates the country’s constitution, Belarussian opposition leader Svitlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter on March 25.