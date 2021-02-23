Scotland's tourism and hospitality industries 'left in limbo' over Nicola Sturgeon's lockdown plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Johnson
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephen Montgomery of the Scottish Hospitality Group and a hotelier - Stuart Nicol Photography
Stephen Montgomery of the Scottish Hospitality Group and a hotelier - Stuart Nicol Photography

Scotland's crisis-hit tourism and hospitality firms have been left in "limbo" and unable to take bookings thanks to Nicola Sturgeon's failure to provide a detailed lockdown exit plan, furious industry leaders have said.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) said Boris Johnson's blueprint had led to a "huge spike in bookings from England for foreign travel" in the summer but Scottish hoteliers and accommodation providers cannot compete as they do not know if they will be open.

This was echoed by the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC), which said the First Minister had "completely failed" to provide clarity and firms were having to turn down bookings from south of the Border while their English competitors were inundated with queries.

Paul Waterson, of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA), said a late spring reopening would “sadly be too late for many and for those who do survive there remain serious challenges ahead”.

Both he and the STA said Ms Sturgeon's decision to return to regional tiers at the end of April, rather than ease restrictions uniformly across the country, caused a massive headache for their industries as firms could not predict what level of restrictions would apply in their areas.

Everywhere will initially move to Level 3, which under the old system meant licensed premises shutting at 6pm and not serving alcohol. Mr Waterson said "that such restrictive reopening conditions are simply not worth the time, effort and money involved."

In a statement, the Scottish Wedding Industry Alliance said: "Today's announcement has done nothing to create hope that the biggest day in couples lives can go ahead as planned. "It has caused confusion, doubt and stress. For an industry which is already losing £6.5 million a day, the lack of clarity today will cost livelihoods, businesses will collapse and couples will postpone and cancel weddings, which support up to 40,000 jobs in Scotland."

Other business leaders gave a guarded welcome to Ms Sturgeon's blueprint but said it should have provided more detail and gone further than the end of April.

Tracy Black, the CBI Scotland director, said: "While the strategic framework update does represent a small step in the right direction, many Scottish businesses will be left feeling deflated. Considerable uncertainty still remains over how and when they can reopen their doors."

While Boris Johnson provided a complete plan for unlocking the economy, Ms Sturgeon argued she could not go beyond the end of April as the lack of certainty about the pandemic meant this was "was akin to providing "false assurance or picking arbitrary dates."

Another major difference was the Prime Minister's blueprint for unlocking England applied to all areas simultaneously, while Ms Sturgeon plans to revert to regional levels of restrictions on April 26.

Her document said: "We are conscious that, even within the easings afforded by the Levels process, some important sectors of the economy will be constrained from operating anything close to normally for a considerable period ahead."

In another major blow for businesses, the document said the increased transmissibility of the new Covid variant meant the criteria for moving down a tier would be toughened up. "This means that areas will stay at higher levels until case numbers have fallen further than would have been the case under the approach we took between October and December, when the new variant emerged," it said.

Marc Crothall, the STA's chief executive, welcomed the provisional timetable provided but said tourism firms but said "the detail announced today does not go far enough in giving our sector the clarity needed at this point to plan for reopening."

He said: "Our tourism industry is not able to accept bookings with confidence; not all will wait for our sector to gradually re-open to book.

"We’ve seen the huge spike in bookings from England for foreign travel over the last 24 hours and there is a great fear that Scotland’s tourism industry will lose out in what could have been a buoyant summer season."

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the ASSC, said: "What makes this muddle even more disappointing to us, and to Scotland’s tourism sector as a whole, is that it effectively means we are lagging behind our colleagues south of the border who already have an indicative date to reopen and as a result have already seen bookings come pouring in for late spring.

“We are now not only having to cancel and refund existing bookings, but we are also having to turn down bookings from South of the border."

Stephen Montgomery, spokesman for the Scottish Hospitality Group, complained his industry was in "limbo", saying: "It’s extremely frustrating for operators in Scotland to be looking at their counterparts in England who are finally able to start preparing for a return to normality with greater certainty."

Dr Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, also called for more detail, saying: "It is important that Scotland remains as closely in step with the four nations as is possible.

"A competitive disadvantage to business communities elsewhere in the UK will only add insult to the injury already caused by the pandemic."

Business groups have repeatedly complained about the slow pace of the Scottish Government's business support, but Ms Sturgeon pledged one of the key funds would continue until at least the end of June.

The First Minister said that firms would also continue to receive payments for at least four weeks after their council area moves out of the highest Level 4 of lockdown "as they transition back to trading more normally."

"We are also considering some form of tapered support for businesses that may still face trading restrictions and reduced demand, even as they are allowed to reopen," she added.

Recommended Stories

  • Scotland to see 'substantial reopening' of economy from April 26, says Nicola Sturgeon

    Plans to ease lockdown earlier were axed after Sage warning The key dates revealed for easing restrictions in England Sir Graham Brady: We surrendered our freedom to lockdown – never again Alex Salmond accuses Nicola Sturgeon's husband of trying to imprison him Coronavirus latest news: No guarantee England will end restrictions on June 21, Boris Johnson warns Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Scotland is set for a "substantial reopening" of the economy from the last week of April, Nicola Sturgeon has said, as she confirmed her update roadmap out of lockdown. The First Minister told MSPs Scotland would readopt the five tiered system, which would see sectors such as non-essential retail reopen from April 26. The stay at home restriction will be lifted from April 5. She said: "It is therefore from the last week of April that we would expect to see phased but significant reopening of the economy, including non-essential retail, hospitality and services like gyms and hairdressers. "And, of course, the more of us who are vaccinated and the more we all stick by the rules now, the faster that safe pace is likely to be - if we all stay in this together, our progress will be greater." There would have to be "some trade-offs for a period, for example on international travel", she added. "I am as confident as I can be that the indicative, staged timetable that I have set out today - from now until late April when the economy will start to substantially reopen - is a reasonable one." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have won 58 of the last 70 Grand Slams

    Table: Axios VisualsNovak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, to keep his Australian Open dominance intact — nine finals, nine championships.Why it matters: Djokovic now has 18 Grand Slam singles titles, two away from the men's record held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Only Nadal has won a single Slam more often (13x at Roland-Garros).Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The Big 3 have won 58 of the last 70 Grand Slams — and 15 of the last 16. Since Federer's first Slam in 2003, they've lost back-to-back titles just once (2016 Wimbledon and U.S. Open).Looking ahead: Djokovic, 33, has spent his career in the shadow of Federer, 39, and Nadal, 34, as the de facto bronze medalist on the all-time podium.And yet, considering he's the youngest and currently the most dominant (5-0 in his last five Australian Opens and Wimbledons), he seems destined to win the most Grand Slams of the three.The bottom line: The Big 3 are a gift from the sports gods. How often do we get to watch a G.O.A.T. debate play out in real-time like this?More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Raiola: Only 10 clubs can fit to buy Haaland from Dortmund

    On a day Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are linked with Barcelona, leave it to one of the players' agents to publicly dig into one of their futures.

  • How Biden Will End the Trump Sugar High for Israel and Saudi Arabia

    After years of getting everything they wanted, the Middle East’s biggest egos will have to learn to do with less as the new president focuses on crises at home.

  • Coronavirus latest news: No guarantee England will end restrictions on June 21, Boris Johnson warns

    Plans to ease lockdown earlier were axed after Sage warning Lockdown roadmap: key dates revealed for easing restrictions Vaccines reduce hospital admissions by up to 94pc, study shows Britain's Covid response ranked one of toughest in the world Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has warned there are no guarantees that all Covid-19 restrictions will lift in England on June 21, as he unveiled plans for a Government review into using vaccination certificates to unlock hospitality and entertainment venues. Speaking at a school in south London, the Prime Minister said that while he is "very optimistic" measures will be lifted come summer, "obviously, nothing can be guaranteed". He added that Michael Gove has been tasked with leading a review to thrash out the "scientific, moral, philosophical, ethical" question of whether to introduce vaccination certificates. Mr Johnson said such initiatives will almost inevitably "come on the international stage", but argued that using a similar scheme to facilitate the re-opening of entertainment and hospitality venues is more complex. "This is an area where we're looking at a novelty for our country, we haven't had stuff like this before, we've never thought in terms of having something that you have to show to go to a pub or a theatre," he said. "There are deep and complex issues that we need to explore, and ethical issues about what the role is for Government in mandating or for people to have such a thing or indeed in banning from people doing such a thing. "We can't be discriminatory against people who for whatever reason people can't have the vaccine," the Prime Minister said.

  • Vaccine Delays Leave Latin America’s Economies in the Mud

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin America and the Caribbean, the region where the coronavirus outbreak caused the worst economic destruction and more than a quarter of the world’s deaths, is now falling victim to a slow inoculation campaign.Political fights and production bottlenecks are stymieing Brazil’s vaccination efforts. Mexico is struggling to source doses as its death toll surpasses India’s. Colombia only began administering shots last week.Such sluggishness alongside a recent spike in infections risks hampering an already slow-going economic recovery.“If vaccination and public health policy don’t succeed at reversing the trend that we’ve seen in recent months, clearly this recovery is at risk,” Alejandro Werner, the International Monetary Fund’s western hemisphere director, said earlier this month.Latin America’s economic rebound was already wobbling after a new round of lockdown measures in response to the surge in cases that began around the Christmas holidays. Since January, JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its first quarter growth forecasts for Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, citing concerns of a rising case load and new restrictions.The region contracted by more than 7% last year, according to the IMF -- the most in the world. The Fund doesn’t see output returning to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, and this year is off to rocky start.In December, Brazilian retail sales suffered their biggest drop for the month on record, pointing to a sharp slowdown in Latin America’s largest economy. Meanwhile, Mexico saw its recovery lose steam, as growth slowed to 3.1% from 12.1% over the last two quarters of 2020. And on Tuesday, Peru reported that its economy shrank 11.1% last year, the biggest contraction since 1989.Chile OutperformsActivity is expected to pick up later this year, but a strong rebound depends on vaccines becoming more widely available in the coming months. Underscoring the importance of an efficient vaccine rollout, investors are already rewarding Latin America’s only success story so far: Chile. The country is on pace to inoculate 75% of its population in just six months, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker.This month, Moody’s Investors Service and Spain’s Banco Santander both revised upward their growth forecasts for Chile, setting it apart from its neighbors. Its economy will recover to pre-pandemic levels three to six months earlier than most other countries in the region, according to Nikhil Sanghani, an economist at Capital Economics in London.The Chilean peso has led gains among regional peers, rallying more than 3% so far this month.Read More: Chile Peso Joins Pound, Dollar on Vaccination Winners ListOther countries in the region are nowhere close. At the current rate, Brazil would take two-and-a-half years to reach the 75% level of inoculation, which is the threshold experts say is needed for a return to normality. In Mexico it is estimated to take 3.6 years to reach that level, and in Argentina, over a decade. The U.S., by contrast, is projected to reach herd immunity by the end of 2020.This outlook may improve over the next few weeks as some of the “teething problems” with the vaccine rollout start to ease, Sanghani said.Delays in deliveries have sent countries that relied heavily on particular vaccines, such as Mexico and Colombia, running to ink last-minute contracts with competitors. Argentina is trying to produce more shots locally.After dragging its feet for months in making vaccine orders, the administration of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is running out of doses to sustain its vaccination campaign, leading nine state capitals including Rio de Janeiro to suspend immunizations.Self-InflictedThe hold-ups in the vaccination drive aren’t all self-inflicted.From the start, poorer countries have been pushed to the back of the line by wealthier ones that quickly sealed deals with drug makers, or are now commandeering vaccinations produced in their territory for their own citizens.Much of the Caribbean and Central America are still weeks away from kicking off their campaigns. Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness last month accused rich countries of “hoarding” vaccines.Economists watching mobility trends are bracing for another hit to activity caused by people once again sheltering at home and businesses closing shop. Chile aside, they remain skeptical about restrictions relief for the rest of the region given their slow start and distance from major vaccine distributors.“Richer countries already started to buy out everything they could, only leaving bread crumbs for the rest,” said Joan Domene, a Mexico City-based economist for Oxford Economics Ltd.(Updates with Peru GDP contraction in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Monday evening UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

    If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp. Johnson announces four-step exit plan from lockdown Boris Johnson has announced a gradual roadmap for reopening England that will see Covid-19 restrictions eased over four steps spread across at least four months. The plans will be underpinned by four key "tests" that are linked to data, which will act like a checklist that must be met before moving onto the next step of reopening. Addressing MPs in Parliament, Boris Johnson said "today the end really is in sight" as he announced: Two people will be allowed to meet up outside socially from March 8 Hairdressers and beauty salons are expected to reopen on April 12 Pubs and restaurants will not reopen indoors until May 17 Sports clubs will be able to welcome back spectators from May 17 Summer weddings with unlimited guest lists will return from June 21 The four steps are separated five weeks apart. That leaves four weeks to monitor the impact of the preceding step and one week to give people notice. The reopening is designed to happen uniformly across England, with no return to the tier system. Read the full timings here. Ross Clark fears that, at this rate, Britain will be the first country in Europe to vaccinate its population but the last to reopen. Mr Johnson will hold a Downing Street press conference at 7pm. Follow it live here. Vaccine passports a possibility to reopen the economy Mr Johnson also announced vaccine certificates could be introduced to open parts of the economy to those who have had a Covid jab, launching a Government review. The review will investigate how testing and/or vaccination could be used to establish if people have a lower risk of Covid transmission. The review is expected to be completed in advance of the fourth step of the easing of lockdown. It comes as the first nationwide data from Scotland reveals vaccines cut the risk of being hospitalised with Covid by up to 94 per cent after just one jab. Read on for details of what scientists have hailed as "very encouraging" results. Easter staycations ruled out as foreign travel reviewed Many families will be disappointed that the Prime Minister's roadmap rules out Easter staycations this year. Mr Johnson said overnight stays away from home cannot take place until April 12 at the earliest, although Oliver Smith argues there is no logical reason why UK holidays cannot restart immediately. Foreign holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest as a review is conducted into the safety of reopening borders. At a glance: Roadmap out of lockdown explained Retail | When non-essential shops could reopen after lockdown Fitness | When could I go back to the gym? Friends | What the new roadmap means for socialising Entertainment | When will theatres and venues reopen? Back to school | Plan for England as Scotland and Wales reopen Also in the news: Today's other headlines Engine failure | All Boeing 777s with the same engine as that of the plane which caught fire after take-off from Denver will be temporarily banned from entering UK airspace, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said. Alan Tovey analyses how Boeing's latest inflight emergency threatens a new crisis after the 737 Max crashes and Roland Oliphant has a reconstruction of what happened to United Airlines 328. Human rights | Raab accuses China of 'industrial scale' abuses Donald Trump | Supreme Court allows release of tax returns Prince Philip | Duke of Edinburgh 'OK', says Prince William Nasa rover | New video of Perseverance landing on Mars - live Captain Sir Tom Moore | 'I'll watch my own funeral and chuckle' Around the world: Ambassador killed in kidnap plot The Italian ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo has been killed in a botched kidnapping in an attack on a United Nations convoy in the east of the country. Italy's Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement that the Italian ambassador to Congo, Luca Attanasio, was killed. Read more. Monday big-read Nazi parties 'that would have staggered the Romans'

  • Second cruel summer awaits Europe’s ‘Club Med’ economies

    It was not only Britons eyeing Boris Johnson’s reopening plans on Monday afternoon. Many businesses and jobs across the “Club Med” economies hinge on tourists being able to hit beaches in the Algarve, Costa Brava and Greek islands again. Hotspots reliant on Britons filling their bars and beaches will be waiting a little longer before finding out if a second summer can be saved from Covid, however. In the UK, a review by the Global Travel Taskforce will be presented by April 12 with the Government then making a decision on whether international travel can return in mid-May at the earliest. Vaccines boosted the prospect of a sizzling summer rebound for eurozone tourism in 2021 but new Covid variants threaten to throw a spanner in the works. “I’m worried about Europe in general - this was the largest region of the world in travel and tourism,” says Gloria Guevara, head of the World Travel & Tourism Council. She is concerned about the region’s lack of a joined-up strategy for travel because vaccinating the whole of Europe is “going to take some time”. Many countries, including the UK, have beefed up their travel restrictions in recent months amid fears that more transmissible Covid variants could make vaccines less effective. The UK has introduced mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals from its “red list” including Portugal, South Africa and South America.

  • Vaccine passports to prove Covid immunity could be banned in some circumstances, Boris Johnson indicates

    Michael Gove to lead review of ‘complex ethical issues’, says PM

  • EU hits 19 Venezuelans with sanctions over December election

    The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on 19 senior Venezuelan officials, lawmakers and members of the security forces in response to December's legislative election that the bloc said was rigged in favour of President Nicolas Maduro. Allies of Maduro won almost all of the legislature's seatsin a vote that was also disavowed by the United States and seen in the West as a way for the president to take control of the only lever of power not already in his grasp. Like the United States, the EU has escalated sanctions on Maduro over the past two years, arguing that his 2018 re-election was a sham, though the measures have yet to achieve their stated aim of bringing about new presidential elections.

  • Venezuela could start receiving COVAX vaccines in May, Guaido advisor says

    Venezuela could begin receiving coronavirus vaccines via the global COVAX program in May, an advisor to opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Tuesday, adding that the timing will depend on when the U.S. Treasury approves funding for the inoculations. Allies of Guaido, who is recognized by the United States as the country's legitimate leader, have opened talks with the government of President Nicolas Maduro to use part of the frozen funds to finance Venezuela's participation in COVAX. Moving those funds generally requires applying for a license from the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which took control of some $342 million in 2019 as part of a sanctions program meant to force Maduro from power.

  • UK PM Johnson says optimistic about fully reopening in June

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he was very optimistic that all COVID-19 restrictions in England would end on June 21, and added that the government would hold a review into the use of vaccine certificates. Johnson unveiled a map out of lockdown for England on Monday that would keep some businesses shuttered until the summer, saying caution was necessary to ensure there were no reversals on a "one-way road to freedom". "I'm hopeful, but obviously nothing can be guaranteed ... I'm very optimistic that we'll be able to get there," Johnson told broadcasters when asked about the June 21 date earmarked to end restrictions.

  • Hungary goalkeeper takes stand against controversial adoption law

    RB Leipzig's Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi on Tuesday took a stand against a law in his home country which in effect bans LGBT couples from adopting children.

  • Victim That South Dakota AG ‘Didn’t See’ Came Through His Windshield, Investigators Say

    Andrew Harrer/GettySIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has maintained since his fatal crash last fall that he didn’t see what he’d hit—but a newly released video of his police interview has revealed that the victim’s face literally “came through” his windshield.In videos released late Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, investigators can be seen challenging Ravnsborg’s claim that he didn’t see what it was he struck during the crash on Sept. 12, 2020. Ravnsborg was driving home from a Republican Party event that night when he struck and killed 55-year-old Joe Boever. Boever’s body was only found a day later, however, after Ravnsborg initially called 911 to report only that he’d hit “something” that he thought could have been a deer.During an interrogation on Sept. 30, investigators noted Boever’s glasses were found inside Ravnsborg’s 2011 Ford Taurus.“That means his face came through your windshield,” said a North Dakota Bureau of Investigation agent, one of two who questioned Ravnsborg for more than three hours in a pair of sessions.“His face is in your windshield,” the agent said as Ravnsborg groans. “Think about it.”Ravnsborg said he didn’t see the glasses, either, even when he later went through the front seat looking for an insurance card to show to Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, who lives near the crash site and responded to the 911 call.The agent said the broken glasses found inside Ravnsborg’s car belonged to Boever, who was walking into Highmore when he was struck and killed.Ravnsborg also was asked why he didn’t see a flashlight Boever was carrying when the crash occurred at 10:24 p.m. When the agents arrived from North Dakota, it was still on, shining “like a beacon,” they said.The agents also told Ravnsborg they knew he was on the shoulder of the road when the crash occurred. He did not have an explanation for why he was there.The investigators also noted he had made calls and looked at websites while he was driving from the Republican Party event in Redfield back to Pierre, the state capital. Ravnsborg had clicked on a Real Clear Politics story on Joe Biden and China just before the crash. He told investigators he had set the phone down before the impact.“I believe I did not do anything wrong,” Ravnsborg said. “I did not see him or anything. I did not know it was a man until the next day.”The videos were part of a collection of information released Tuesday, more than five months after the crash.South Dakota Attorney General Charged in Fatal Car CrashThe Republican official, who was charged last week with three misdemeanors—careless driving, failure to remain in his lane, and talking on a cellphone while driving, albeit prior to the crash—has been asked to resign by Gov. Kristi Noem, and articles of impeachment have been introduced in the legislature.So far, Ravnsborg—pronounced “Rounds-berg”—said he would not step down.“The Attorney General does not intend to resign. At no time has this issue impeded his ability to do the work of the office,” a statement released Tuesday by his private spokesman said. “Instead, he has handled some of the largest settlements and legislative issues the state has ever been through.”“As an attorney and a Lt. Colonel in the Army Reserves, AG Ravnsborg has fought for the rule of law and personal liberties and would hope that he is afforded the same right and courtesy.”Noem, a first-term Republican, said it’s time for Ravnsborg to go.“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the attorney general should resign,” she said in a statement. “I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well.”Legislators from both parties are calling for his impeachment or resignation.State Rep. Will Mortenson (R-Sioux Falls), filed impeachment articles Tuesday afternoon, with House Majority Leader Kent Peterson (R-Salem) and Minority Leader Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) offering support.There were two articles of impeachment, one for the fatal crash, the other for Ravnsborg’s statements and actions in reporting the crash and during the investigation.“Following the collision, including during his reporting of the collision and the resulting investigation, Jason Ravnsborg undertook actions unbecoming the Attorney General,” article two states. “Jason Ravnsborg’s statements and actions failed to meet the standard of the Office of the Attorney General.”Boever’s cousin, Nick Nemec, who has served as a family spokesman, said he was “appalled” by these revelations.“To me, it sounds like a case of hit-and-run, even though he called a cop,” Nemec told The Daily Beast. “The cop was incompetent or was in collusion, I don’t know which.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Superman & Lois' showrunner and star paid homage to the superhero's first comic appearance in the series premiere

    Showrunner Todd Helbing and star Tyler Hoechlin tell Insider what it was like paying homage to Superman's early days in the comics and cartoons.

  • Neighbours' efforts to help end Myanmar crisis raise suspicion among protesters

    The minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, made the first foreign trip by a member of the new military government as opponents of the Feb. 1 coup again took to the streets in Myanmar. The army seized power after alleging fraud in a Nov. 8 election swept by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), detaining her and much of the party leadership. Indonesia has taken the lead within the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in efforts to steer a path out of the crisis and its foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday and met Wunna Maung Lwin and Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

  • EU's von der Leyen tells skittish Europeans: 'I'd take AstraZeneca vaccine'

    The European Union's most senior administrator said she would happily receive AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine as officials rushed to find ways of ensuring doses refused by skittish Germans did not go to waste. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen's remarks came amid growing concerns that unfavourable comments by top European officials including French President Emmanuel Macron had slowed take-up of one of only three vaccines currently approved EU-wide. Earlier this month, Macron said Britain had taken a risk in authorising AstraZeneca so rapidly.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Rudy Giuliani Over Silly Dominion Lawsuit-Dodging

    ABCOn Tuesday night, The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert dragged the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) for branding this year’s edition “America Uncanceled” and then canceling a speaker over his history of anti-Semitic comments. And Jimmy Kimmel joined in on the fun—but also set his sights on someone who’s become such a colossal embarrassment he won’t be speaking at CPAC: Rudy Giuliani, the president’s ex-attorney who once married his cousin. “Rudy Giuliani isn’t on the list at CPAC. He is no longer representing Donald Trump, and his next client could be himself,” cracked Kimmel. “Last month, Rudy got hit with a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. They’re suing him for spreading misinformation about their machines, and apparently, they had a heck of a time serving him with papers.”Yes, Dominion filed a whopping $1.3 billion lawsuit against Giuliani—citing 50 “demonstrably false” (Dominion’s words) claims he made that their voting machines flipped votes from Trump to Biden—and even tied Giuliani’s baseless claims about rigged Dominion machines to the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, referencing a speech that Giuliani gave earlier that day in the lawsuit.“Having been deceived by Giuliani and his allies into thinking that they were not criminals — but patriots ‘Defend[ing] the Republic’ from Dominion and its co-conspirators — they then bragged about their involvement in the crime on social media,” the lawsuit read.And Giuliani—of Borat 2, Four Seasons Total Landscaping, leaking head, and courtroom-farting fame—has continued to embarrass himself during the Dominion saga. According to a report in the New York Daily News, Dominion struggled to serve Giuliani with the 107-page lawsuit. First, he refused to receive it by email, and it took them a week to try to serve Giuliani in person.Stephen Colbert Hammers ‘America Uncanceled’ CPAC for Canceling Speaker“A doorman, knowing process servers were looking for Giuliani, locked the door to the building whenever the former mayor entered the lobby,” reported the Daily News. “On Feb. 7, a pair of process servers and Giuliani got into an awkward standoff during a nasty winter storm. That morning, the doorman to the building waved to a Ford Explorer SUV parked down the street. Giuliani got in the passenger seat and closed the SUV door as a process server lunged forward with a bag full of documents.”Then, as Kimmel elaborated, something truly ridiculous happened: “At one point, the server jammed the lawsuit into the door of an SUV Giuliani got into, but Rudy’s doorman grabbed an umbrella and pried it out onto the ground,” Kimmel explained, adding, “You know, if they really want to get those papers to Rudy, they should’ve just had Borat’s daughter stuff them in his pants.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Northern Irish Brexit issue is two-way street, says EU's Sefcovic

    Britain must show it is fully using the avenues available under the Brexit divorce deal to minimise trade disruption in Northern Ireland before seeking concessions, a senior EU official said on Tuesday. Britain's exit from the EU's trading orbit in January has created trade barriers between Northern Ireland - which remains in the EU's single market for goods - and the rest of the United Kingdom. Maros Sefcovic, a vice president of the European Commission, said he hoped to learn of British efforts during an online meeting on Wednesday .

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas