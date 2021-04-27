Scots benefit from ‘Union dividend’ of more than £2,500 per person

Dan Sanderson
·5 min read
Nicola Sturgeon&#xa0; - Russell Cheyne/Reuters
Nicola Sturgeon - Russell Cheyne/Reuters

People in Scotland benefit from a 'union dividend' of more than £2,500, almost 30 times higher than the average English resident, research by an influential think tank has found.

The Institute for Government (IfG) found that in 2018/19, the most recent year for which full UK-wide figures are available, Scotland ran a deficit of more than seven per cent while England’s was just 0.3 per cent.

Each person in England benefited from public spending worth £91 more than the taxes they paid, while in Scotland the figure was £2,543 - 28 times higher than south of the border.

The gap was even wider in Wales and Northern Ireland where campaigns to quit the UK are gaining momentum, with public spending per head £4,412 and £5,118 higher than tax revenues respectively, the research, based on official Government and ONS data, found.

The non-partisan IfG think tank called on advocates of Scottish independence to "address the reality" of the gap between taxes raised north of the border and public spending, ahead of crucial Holyrood elections next week.

The controversial Barnett Formula, used to calculate the size of devolved administrations' block grant from the Treasury, is widely seen as delivering a generous funding settlement for Holyrood.

It was designed as a temporary mechanism in the late 1970s but has remained in force ever since due to fears axing it would drive up support for independence.

The IfG analysis follows a separate paper by the IFS, which found that public spending in Scotland is 30 per cent greater than the equivalent funding in England thanks to the Barnett formula.

Nicola Sturgeon is seeking a mandate for a new referendum by 2023 but opponents said the "chilling" analysis showed her independence plan would mean unprecedented tax hikes and spending cuts which would "inflict untold damage on families and business".

The First Minister was also warned that she would be forced to ditch flagship SNP policies such as free tuition fees and prescriptions, which are not available in England, if fiscal transfers within the UK were to end.

Ms Sturgeon admitted at the weekend that her administration has carried out no new analysis of how independence would affect incomes north of the border. She has repeatedly claimed a new Scottish state could finance its deficit through borrowing.

However, Gemma Tetlow, the IfG’s chief economist and the report author, warned that running such a deficit would not be sustainable, and said cuts to public spending or tax rises, likely on low or middle earners, would be needed.

She added that it would not be possible to get public spending under control in a way that would mean "a lot of ordinary people wouldn't notice the difference", and an independent Scotland would also face higher borrowing costs than the UK.

"An independent Scotland couldn't sustain annual levels of borrowing, year after year, at eight-and-a-half percent of GDP," Dr Tetlow said.

"Borrowing at that level would imply debt rising, relative to the size of the Scottish economy, inexorably. At some point, that becomes unsustainable.

"There are definitely difficult questions to be answered. Those questions have to be answered as part of the case for why leaving the union would be overall beneficial to the people of Scotland.

"Any advocates for breaking away from the UK must address the reality of the nations’ current fiscal imbalances and the difficult policy choices these would necessitate after secession."

SNP giveaways unaffordable

In her manifesto, Ms Sturgeon has offered a series of new giveaways, promising to scrap all charges at NHS dentists, double a Scotland-only welfare payment and even give free bicycles to children.

Maurice Golden, economy spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said existing policies would be unaffordable in an independent Scotland and called on Ms Sturgeon to be honest with the public.

"This respected independent think tank lays bare the chilling economic reality of ripping Scotland out of the UK," Mr Golden said.

"The nationalists are willing to inflict untold damage on families and business. The SNP would no longer be able to afford policies such as free prescriptions and free tuition as Scotland would face spending cuts and tax rises the likes of which we have never experienced.

"When all focus should be on recovery and rebuilding, this is reckless beyond belief. Deep down, Sturgeon must know the devastation this would cause."

Pressure on the PM

Opinion polls suggest that the SNP will easily win the election on Thursday next week, although whether the party will claim an overall majority is in the balance.

Scottish voters are highly likely to return a pro-independence parliament once the Scottish Greens and Alex Salmond's Alba Party are taken into account. Ms Sturgeon will then demand the powers to hold a new referendum from Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister has previously insisted he would not allow another vote on separation to take place, although the First Minister claims he will back down in the face of an overwhelming democratic mandate.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair cast doubt on Tuesday on whether Ms Sturgeon winning a majority gives her a mandate for a second referendum.

He told ITV: "I'm not sure that even if the SNP win a majority in the Scottish Parliament that it necessarily means that people want to go through the disruption of an independence campaign - I would frankly doubt that."

Scandinavian model

Kate Forbes, the SNP finance secretary, said Scotland was a wealthy country and with independence could emulate Denmark and Norway which she said are richer per-head than the UK.

She added that the current fiscal position reflected Scotland "as part of the union" and that "different choices can and will be made" with independence.

She said: "When it comes to the finances of independence, as the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said, Scotland is a rich country - however, we don't yet have full control over those many resources.

"The key issue is for Scotland to have all the powers needed to manage our own recovery."

