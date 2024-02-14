Scots could miss out on council tax freeze amid town halls’ dispute with ministers

Humza Yousaf had presented a national freeze as a flagship measure to ease cost of living pressures - Peter Summers/Getty

Scots could miss out on a council tax freeze promised by the First Minister after town halls revealed they were locked in a “fundamental dispute” with SNP ministers over funding.

Councils have demanded the power to raise bills by up to five per cent from April, while still receiving £147 million that ministers say would compensate for the freeze.

The councils claim they would otherwise be forced to make painful cuts to services.

Shona Robison, the Deputy First Minister, on Wednesday denounced the demand as unreasonable but acknowledged that councils could defy her government and push ahead with council tax increases.

The situation could result in a postcode lottery in which some Scots have their bills frozen but others see them rise by up to 10 per cent.

A failure to deliver a national freeze would be a major embarrassment to Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, who presented it as his flagship measure to help with cost of living pressures.

In a letter, seen by the Telegraph, council body Cosla said there had been “a lack of progress” in talks over the freeze and attacked the “extremely disappointing tone and content” of ministers’ correspondence over teacher numbers and a new National Care Service.

It added: “We are in a fundamental position of dispute.”

Shona Robison has denounced councils’ demand as to raise bills ‘unreasonable’ - Jane Barlow/PA

Councils have already rejected Ms Robison’s deadline of Friday to inform her of whether they will accept her deal.

Falkirk, Inverclyde, Argyll and Bute, North Lanarkshire and Orkney are among the areas said to be actively considering rejecting the freeze.

Meanwhile, Green councillors in Edinburgh proposed “ignoring” the freeze and increasing council tax by seven per cent, despite their party being in government at Holyrood where its MSPs will vote for the policy.

In a compromise offer, Cosla has suggested that rather than a freeze, there be a cap in which town halls are allowed to increase council tax by up to five per cent.

However, Ms Robison warned councils that if they did not agree to freeze bills they would miss out on millions of pounds in government funding.

While the Scottish government has said the £147 million on offer for the freeze is equivalent to a five per cent rise in bills, councils fear the funding could be withdrawn in 2024 leaving them to make double-digit percentage increases or implement swingeing cuts.

Stephen McCabe, the Labour leader of Inverclyde Council, said: “They have adopted a divide and conquer strategy, putting pressure on councils individually to accept the freeze.

“But if councils are not given the opportunity of making a modest increase some will be heading in the direction of bankruptcy.



“There will come a point when local councillors are just not prepared to vote for the cuts needed to balance the books.

“Then the government would have to send commissioners in to take those decisions. Councillors are already absolutely scunnered with having to make cuts to their communities year after year.”

Meanwhile, Cosla had told the First Minister that a deal to usher in a new era of cooperation between central and local government was now in “serious risk”.

If the so-called Verity House Agreement is torn up, it could lead to a “war of attrition” between town halls and Mr Yousaf’s government, Mr McCabe warned.

One of the provisions in the Verity House Agreement that there should be “no surprises” around finances, something councils said was breached when Mr Yousaf announced his council tax freeze, with no consultation, at the SNP conference in October.

‘Dead in the water’

Mr McCabe said the deal was now “absolutely dead in the water”.

He added: “The nuclear option is walking away from the Verity House Agreement. That would make partnership working very difficult and could lead to a complete breakdown in cooperation.

“Councils could go to war over things like teacher numbers and the National Care Service.”

Ms Robison said councils accepting the freeze would help households with the cost of living crisis.

“We had been making progress, I thought, to date, but political leaders have passed a motion that makes that very challenging,” she said.

“Ultimately, it is for councils to decide but they can’t then have the money for those purposes [the freeze and to maintain teacher numbers] if they decide to do otherwise.”

