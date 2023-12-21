Scots 'pay more for less' after budget, Douglas Ross says

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross says Scottish businesses are being put at a "competitive disadvantage"

Scots are "paying more and getting less" due to tax rises in the government's budget, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said.

He accused ministers of wasting taxpayers' money and warned highly-skilled workers could move away from Scotland.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also condemned funding cuts announced in the government's spending plan.

First Minister Humza Yousaf defended the "progressive" taxation policy.

He said the government had prioritised real-terms funding increases for the NHS and other key services.

Under the budget, a new 45% band will be introduced for people earning between £75,000 and £125,140.

The top rate of tax on earnings above £125,000 will also rise from 47% to 48%, while the current threshold for paying the higher band - £43,663 - will be frozen instead of rising by inflation.

At First Minister's Questions, Mr Ross said those earning more than £28,850 in Scotland will have to pay more in tax than people south of the border, meaning more than 1.5m Scots will pay higher rates than UK counterparts.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission said this week anyone earning more than £28,850 - slightly above median earnings - will pay more in income tax but that it was unclear if the majority of people in Scotland face higher taxes when other levies are taken into account.

"At its heart this was a budget from the SNP that was about Scots paying more and getting less," the Scottish Tory leader said.

He cited concerns from Iain Kennedy, chairman of BMA Scotland, that the new advanced tax band could push senior health staff out of the NHS or to cut overtime.

RBS chairwoman Judith Cruickshank has also claimed that UK-wide financial companies now found it a "challenge" to attract people north of the border.

First Minister Humza Yousaf defended the new tax policy

Mr Ross criticised the first minister for not replicating a 75% discount in non-domestic rates for businesses occupying eligible retail, hospitality and leisure properties for shops, pubs and hotels in Scotland.

He said Scottish businesses were being put at a "competitive disadvantage", adding: "Tight budgets are purely the SNP's fault for wasting taxpayers' money."

Mr Yousaf said the majority of taxpayers in Scotland pay less tax than they would in other parts of the UK.

He said the UK government had prioritised tax cuts for higher earners in its Autumn Statement, whereas the top 5% of earners in Scotland were being asked to pay more.

The first minister said this would fund a more than £500m uplift for the NHS, as well as improved funding for education, police and the fire service.

'Tory tax cuts'

He told MSPs there was no evidence of a "mass exodus" from Scotland when taxes are raised. He cited NRS statistics from 2022 that found 56,200 people came to Scotland from the rest of the UK, while 47,300 left Scotland for other parts of the UK - a net gain of 8,900.

Mr Yousaf said cutting business rates would have led to real-terms cuts to the NHS and other key services.

"While we ask the top 5% to pay a little more in tax, they get more from it," he added.

"What we simply won't do is copy Tory tax cuts for the wealthy at the expense of our public services."

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also said taxpayers would "pay more and get less" as a result of the budget.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was also critical of the budget

He said the "so-called progressive" tax rise would raise £82m, which would "buy you a fifth of an SNP ferry that hasn't even sailed yet".

Addressing the first minister, Mr Sarwar said: "He thinks if you earn almost £29,000 you should pay more tax in Scotland than in the rest of the UK.

"These are not the people with the broadest shoulders but they are being forced to pay the price for his failures in the middle of a cost of living crisis."

He also condemned cuts to affordable housing, mental health fuel insecurity programmes.

Mr Yousaf likened the Scottish Labour leader to a "broken record".

"Time and time again he comes here demanding more money for public services but opposes every single revenue-raising power and policy that we bring to this parliament," he said.

He pointed out Anas Sarwar backed a 50p rate on earnings of £100,000 and more during his leadership bid.