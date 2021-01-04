All Scots priority groups to receive vaccine first dose by early May, says Nicola Sturgeon

Advanced nurse practitioner Justine Williams (L) prepares to administer a dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine to 82-year-old James Shaw, the first person in Scotland to receive the vaccination - AFP

All Scots over 50 and younger people with underlying health conditions should receive their first Covid vaccine dose by early May, Nicola Sturgeon has disclosed as the Oxford vaccine roll-out started.

The First Minister said more than 100,000 Scots had now received their first dose of either the Pfizer or Oxford / Astrazeneca drug.

By the end of January, she said around 900,000 doses should be available, split roughly equally between the two drugs.

Some of the Oxford portion is expected only to become available in the last week of January, she said, and supply schedules for next month are not yet certain.

However, she said that all 2.7 million Scots on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) priority list would receive at least one dose by early May if her government's supply assumptions prove correct.

Ms Sturgeon also highlighted the impact of the latest JCVI advice that the second dose for both vaccines can be given up to 12 weeks after the first.

Scotland's medical leaders backed the change, which means a far greater number of people can be given one dose and given "substantial" protection.

Previously, the NHS had to hold back half the supply for patients' second dose to be administered three weeks later.

The Scottish Academy of Medical Royal Colleges and Faculties, which co-ordinates the work of a number of medical organisations, said it was "essential" that the number of patients and staff being vaccinated is increased as quickly as possible.

The Oxford vaccine was purchased by the UK Government, which has ordered 100 million doses, of which Scotland will get 8.2 per cent based on its population.

As with the Pfizer vaccine, each recipient must receive two doses but the Oxford vaccine does not have to be stored at ultra-low temperatures, making it much easier to store and transport.

NHS Tayside started rolling out the vaccines through GP practices in the community, while continuing to vaccinate elderly residents and staff in care homes.

James Shaw 82, from Dundee, received the inoculation at Lochee health centre yesterday. His wife Malita, also 82, followed him and was given the jab by nurse Justine Williams.

Mr Shaw said: "My wife and I are delighted to be receiving this vaccination. I have asthma and bronchitis and I have been desperate to have it so I am really pleased to be one of the first to be getting it.

“I know it takes a little while for the vaccine to work but after today I know that I will feel a bit less worried about going out. I will still be very careful and avoid busy places but knowing I have been vaccinated will really help me."

He urged "everyone who is offered this vaccination to take it.”

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, said: “This is another important moment in our fight against the virus - every vaccination takes us a step closer to getting back to our normal lives as soon as possible.

“As with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the UK is the first country in the world to approve and roll out the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, with the UK Government ordering and paying for millions of doses for people in all parts of the UK."

In a statement, the Scottish Academy said it "supports the modelling from the JCVI, which has confirmed that both vaccines provide substantial protection after a single dose."

It added: "Delaying the second dose to 12 weeks will assist with the availability of the vaccines and enable more healthcare workers and those in priority groups to be vaccinated in as short a time as possible."