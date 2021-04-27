Scots won't want 'disruption' of second referendum even if SNP wins majority, Tony Blair claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Johnson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tony Blair - PA
Tony Blair - PA

Tony Blair has cast doubt on whether Nicola Sturgeon's SNP winning a majority in next week's Holyrood election gives her a mandate for a second independence referendum.

The former prime minister said he "would frankly doubt" whether Scots wanted to go through another referendum campaign and argued they did not want the "disruption" it would cause.

But he said it may become "difficult" for Boris Johnson to resist giving Ms Sturgeon the powers for another vote if "opinion looks as though it is fixed" in favour of separation.

The former Labour leader claimed the Union would "already be in tatters" if his government had not created devolution in 1999, despite the SNP using the reins of power in Scotland to drive up support for separation.

He predicted that Scots would "ultimately" vote again to stay in the UK if there was a second referendum but admitted that there were "weaknesses" in the way his government implemented devolution that have helped the nationalists.

In particular, Mr Blair told ITV News it was a mistake "not to build real cultural ties and emphasise the enormous things that the different countries in the United Kingdom have in common".

SNP set for landslide victory

His intervention came as opinion polls indicate the SNP is on course for a landslide victory on May 6 and a fourth term in power, with Ms Sturgeon on the cusp of winning an overall majority.

She plans to use her victory to ramp up pressure on Mr Johnson to drop his opposition to a second referendum, which she wants to stage by the end of 2023, when Scotland is still recovering from the Covid pandemic.

However, the polls have also indicated a drop in support for separation below 50 per cent and the majority of Scots do not want another referendum within the next two years.

A survey last week found 44 per cent of Scots said they would support the Prime Minister if he rejected Ms Sturgeon's demand for a separation vote, compared to 33 per cent who would oppose this refusal.

Asked whether an SNP majority next week would be a mandate for a second referendum, Mr Blair said: "I'm not sure that even if the SNP win a majority in the Scottish Parliament that it necessarily means that people want to go through the disruption of an independence campaign – I would frankly doubt that."

Devolution 'didn't end argument'

Devolution was a key commitment in the Labour manifesto in the 1997 general election that saw Mr Blair swept to power, although he admitted in his memoirs he was never a "passionate believer" in it and thought creating Holyrood was a dangerous path.

He told ITV News: "Where I think we were wrong was in believing that devolution would end the argument of independence – it hasn’t ended it, but it is still a very substantial part of the bulwark against it.

"My best bet is that Scotland will vote ultimately to remain inside the UK... I agree it has proved to be a tougher fight than we anticipated, although in 2014 when we had the referendum – and the majority was for Scotland to stay – that ended the issue...until Brexit put it back on the agenda."

Asked whether he thought flying the Union flag on UK government buildings was a gimmick, he said: "I don't think that's the thing that's going to make the difference, it's emphasising what we do have in common."

Recommended Stories

  • Brussels bracing for illegal festival amid fears of violence

    Brussels prosecutor's office warned potential partygoers they should stay away from an unauthorized gathering planned this weekend in one of the city's biggest parks as police briefly detained one of the organizers on Tuesday. After an April Fools’ party drew thousands of people to Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre and ended in clashes with police last month, a sequel to the the event has been advertised by a group called the Abyss for Saturday in the same park. In a statement Tuesday, prosecutors said the manager in charge of the group's Facebook page was arrested and questioned as part of an investigation into the party before he got released.

  • Nicola Sturgeon insists the SNP 'doesn't have a sleaze problem'

    Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that the SNP does not enter next week's Holyrood election with a sleaze problem, despite a litany of sex scandals and controversies that have dogged the party in recent years. The First Minister admitted that "issues" have occurred with the behaviour of individuals, including Derek Mackay, who was forced to resign as Finance Secretary on the eve of the Scottish Budget over lewd messages he sent a schoolboy. But she insisted these were always dealt with "appropriately" by the party and she was not being hypocritical by attacking the Tories over sleaze during the election campaign. Ms Sturgeon said that the controversies engulfing Boris Johnson's Government were of a "different order" to the allegations of sexual misconduct people in the SNP have faced. The First Minister said there should be a "real, proper investigation" of the allegations being levelled against the Prime Minister, with a similar level of scrutiny to that she faced over her role in the Alex Salmond affair. Her intervention came as the SNP made allegations of Tory sleaze and corruption a key message in its Holyrood election campaign, with senior Scottish Conservatives fearing that the furore is helping Ms Sturgeon's quest to win a majority on May 6. However, Scottish politics has been dominated in recent months by the inquiry into the SNP government's unlawful investigation of allegations against Mr Salmond, the party's most successful leader and Ms Sturgeon's former mentor. While Mr Salmond was acquitted of all 13 sex assault charges at a trial last year, he did admit some inappropriate conduct with female staffers, which his lawyer successfully argued was not criminal.

  • Burkina Faso ambush: European journalists killed after abduction

    Two Spaniards, an Irish national and a local soldier were abducted in an anti-poaching patrol attack.

  • N.Ireland's Foster may face confidence vote as DUP leader - reports

    BELFAST (Reuters) -A majority of Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) lawmakers have signed a letter seeking a confidence vote in party leader and Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, local media reported on Tuesday. A clear majority of DUP representatives at the regional Belfast assembly and at least half of its members of parliament in London put their names to what is effectively a letter of no confidence, the News Letter, a traditionally unionist leaning newspaper, reported citing multiple party sources. UTV reporter Vicki Hawthorne said on Twitter that around 80% of DUP members of both parliaments had signed the letter, calling on the party's chairman to announce a leadership contest.

  • Democratic senators call on Biden to expand Medicare in American Families Plan

    Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and 16 Democratic senators sent President Biden a letter on Sunday calling for his American Families Plan to significantly expand Medicare. Why it matters: The plan, expected to be announced ahead of Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday, is one of several massive proposals brought by the administration to ease mass economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. The White House is expected to propose funding the plan by raising tax rates for the wealthiest Americans, Axios has confirmed. What they're saying: The senators urge Biden to lower the age requirement to receive Medicare — which is available to those 65 and older or younger people with disabilities — and to cover hearing, dental and vision through Medicare plans. "We have an historic opportunity to make the most significant expansion of Medicare since it was signed into law," the senators, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), Dick Durbin (Ill.) and Ben Cardin (Md.), wrote."We look forward to working with you to make this a reality and, in the process, substantially improve the lives of millions of older Americans and persons with disabilities."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • EU chief felt 'hurt,' 'alone' at meeting with Turkish leader

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she felt hurt and alone during a meeting with Turkey’s president earlier this month and that she was treated poorly simply because she is a woman. Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara for talks on tense EU-Turkey relations earlier this month. Michel took the chair next to Erdogan.

  • Greece accused of deploying masked commandos to push asylum seekers back towards Turkey

    Masked commandos from Greek coast guard vessels beat up a group of migrants and refugees as they tried to cross the Aegean, a human rights organisation has claimed in a case filed to the European Court of Human Rights. The group of around 200 asylum seekers were on a fishing boat, hoping to reach the coast of Italy, when they were allegedly intercepted by Greek vessels off the coast of Crete in October last year. The fishing boat had run into trouble during a storm and the group had put out a distress signal, requesting help. The migrants and refugees, including Syrians, thought they were going to be rescued but instead, after a five hour wait, they were allegedly boarded by masked men wearing black uniforms. The “commandos” assaulted them, beating up some of the men and verbally abusing the women, according to Legal Centre Lesvos, a non-profit organisation which provides legal help to migrants arriving on the Greek islands.

  • SNP minister says referendum asking Scots if they want to re-join EU could be ‘desirable’

    SNP accused of ‘shallow and unclear’ position on EU membership after Michael Russell’s remarks

  • Netflix Sizzle Reel Shows Off More Than 30 Summer Movies

    Netflix's new sizzle reel shows off all of its releases for summer 2021, ranging from family-friendly animated fare to intense-looking horror films. The post Netflix Sizzle Reel Shows Off More Than 30 Summer Movies appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Boris Johnson refuses to send COVID vaccines direct to India as virus devastates country

    The PM's official spokesman said: 'We don’t have surplus doses.'

  • Late night hosts were uniformly impressed with just one moment in the Oscars

    "Last night was the 93rd annual Academy Awards," and "I guess most people thought the show was a little sluggish and at times uncomfortable," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "It was as if the whole ceremony had just gotten its second Pfizer shot." "The ceremony was watched by a record-low 9.9 million people," Fallon said. "That's like taking everyone who watched Mank and adding 9.8 million." There were some firsts in the awards, though, and "there was also a really funny moment during Daniel Kaluuya's acceptance speech," where he thanked his parents for having sex, he said. "His mom was like, 'This is so embarrassing,' and he was like, 'Relax, no one saw it.'" The Late Show reimagined past winners also thanking their parents for having sex. "The ratings for the Oscars plummeted from 23 million last year to less than 10 million this year," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "How can something so woke put so many people to sleep?" Still, "it was an historic evening," he said. "You know, before last night, an Oscar had never been given to a still photo of Anthony Hopkins before." Guillermo, on the red carpet before the Oscars, got Kaluuya to promise to thank him in his acceptance speech, and maybe Kaluuya should have taken him up on the offer. "Chloé Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director, Yuh-Jung Youn was the first Korean actor to win an award, and Daniel Kaluuya, my friend, became the first person to get an Oscar and a beatdown from his mama on the same night," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Forget saying 'My parents had sex,' just to say 'sex' in front of African parents will be instantly rewarded by an ass-whooping of monumental proportions." Still, "I think this is the future of award shows," he said. "Forget agents and managers and the crowd, I want to see parents. Yeah, I want to see Brad Pitt's dad holding up his embarrassing baby photos in the bathtub. ... I want to see The Rock's mom heckling him from the crowd. 'He looks tough now, but he wet the bed until he was 19!'" Late Night's Amber Ruffin was more impressed with the show than anyone on James Corden's Late Late Show. You can watch her 60-second Oscars recap, and her overall winner, below. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterRepublicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off

  • EXPLAINER: New players add volatility in Jerusalem tensions

    The holy city of Jerusalem, a tinderbox of competing religious and political claims, has repeatedly triggered bouts of Israeli-Palestinian violence. This time around, there have been some additional sparks, including Jewish extremists who, emboldened by their political patrons’ recent election to parliament, staged a provocative march to Jerusalem’s walled Old City chanting “death to the Arabs.” Over the course of a few days, nightly Jerusalem street brawls between Israeli police and disaffected Palestinian residents of the city escalated to cross-border fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Islamic militant Hamas.

  • ‘It’s a total travesty of justice’ — Russian authorities suspend opposition leader Navalny’s office operations

    Russian authorities on Monday ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to suspend their activities pending a court ruling on whether they should be outlawed as an extremist group.

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • More than 200 employees at Simon and Schuster call on company to stop publishing books by Trump-linked authors

    Employees say publisher ‘has chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy by publishing Mike Pence ‘

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Oscars 2021: 13 major red carpet looks from the Academy Awards

    All the suits, sparkles and sequins from Sunday night's Academy Awards.