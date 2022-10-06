SCOTT BILBREY JOINS AS CEO OF PIONEERING SECURITY-FIRST STARTUP, VIGILANT LEGAL SOLUTIONS

Bilbrey will lead a new standard in eDiscovery and Document Review solutions for the modern law firm.

Vigilant Legal Solutions (Vigilant), leading the industry in security-first eDiscovery and document review solutions for the legal profession, today announced that Scott Bilbrey has joined as CEO.

As CEO, Bilbrey will ensure that clients’ discovery and investigation projects are handled with industry-leading service, all the while protected by state-of-the-art information security technology and best practice procedures. Together with VP of Operations, Andrew Kowalewski, he will usher in a new standard in legal document review and eDiscovery solutions built on a foundation of high-level information security for today’s remote and distributed workforce.

“The relentless threat of data breaches, leaks, and cyber-attacks is not abating – and the resulting impact on reputation, operational disruption, and lost profits is greater than ever,” says Bilbrey.

“Vigilant’s forward-looking and unique approach represents a new standard in protecting companies’ most sensitive and valuable information, and I am excited to have the opportunity to deliver creative, cost-effective solutions to our law firm and corporate clients.”

About Scott Bilbrey

Bilbrey joins Vigilant following his tenure as Partner/Principal and Managing Director in Ernst & Young’s Forensic & Integrity Services (Forensics) practice, where he led the execution of technology-driven solutions in large-scale eDiscovery matters. He previously served as Director of Litigation Support Services for Covington & Burling LLP, Vice President of Client Services for Epiq Systems, and Vice President of Operational Risk at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York.

About Vigilant Legal Solutions

Vigilant is an innovator in information security-first solutions for modern law firms and corporate legal departments seeking high-quality, cost-effective litigation support technology and managed review services. Vigilant is the only legal solutions provider protecting clients’ projects with continuous biometric verification, ensuring total control over who accesses critical documents.

Vigilant’s zero-trust approach to information security preempts human risk factors before breaches can occur, allowing clients to scale matters with peace of mind.

For more information on Vigilant Legal Solutions, visit https://www.vigilantlegal.com/ or get in touch at info@vigilantlegal.com.

