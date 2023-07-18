Scott Brand toilet paper’s ‘insane’ TikTok ad is being accused of ‘shaming’ period poverty: ‘Who approved this?’

Scott Brand toilet paper is facing a wave of backlash for a six-second TikTok ad that viewers are saying “missed the mark.”

Uploaded to the account @scottproducts on June 30, the video has since gained over 261,000 views and 1,500 comments — many of which are accusing Scott of “period poverty” insensitivity.

Now, much like the Walmart toy that went viral for its inappropriate children’s jokes, people are questioning how this content got approved in the first place.

Captioned, “we get it. it happens in a pinch,” the six-second ad features a stack of Scott toilet paper rolls sporting the “eye and mouth overlay” TikTok filter.

As the anthropomorphic toilet paper bounces into frame, it’s accompanied by the text, “I am not for periods. Please stop wrapping me around your underwear. Wear a pad.”

Immediately, people seemed to take issue with the nontraditional ad concept as a whole.

“this is insane,” commented TikTok user @vamptoofie.

“Who approved this?” asked @nicolebaruffo.

“Wow. Throw away the entire marketing dept. 🗑️” wrote @visionofrosephoto.

But there was a deeper issue that many viewers took with the ad: its perceived insensitivity toward period poverty.

“Seriously! Are you shaming someone who can’t afford a pad? Good job, Scott,” wrote @wildwitchhazel.

“Way to lose customers. We pay a luxury tax to not bleed and offend ppl. You missed the mark here. 😡🤬🤬🤬” commented @bluffcitykitty.

“Nobody does this as a first option. it’s giving classist vibes,” wrote @mamifunk.

“*Me being too poor to afford tampons and having to use the TP at work as a pad* oh okay bestie sorry I’ll just free bleed,” commented @dammitemma.

“Feminine products aren’t something that everyone can afford. Are you donating pads, tampons and cups to women in need, or just making fun of it?” asked @inmytire.

What is period poverty?

Period poverty, as defined by Global Citizen, is the lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, hand-washing facilities or waste management.

“Some countries, states and cities around the world have passed laws mandating schools provide period products to students, deeming them as essential as toilet paper, but more work needs to be done,” the website states.

“In fact, U.S. federal prisons only made menstrual products free in 2018. In addition, a study from 2017 showed that nearly 1 in 5 girls had missed school due to lack of access to period products.”

3 key things to know about period poverty

According to Global Citizen, there are three main points people should understand about this serious human rights concern:

Poor menstrual hygiene can cause physical health risks and has been linked to reproductive and urinary tract infections.

Globally, 1.7 billion people live without basic sanitation services.

Girls with disabilities disproportionately do not have access to the facilities and resources they need for proper menstrual hygiene.

In The Know by Yahoo reached out to Scott Brand’s parent company, Kimberly-Clark, but has yet to receive a response.

