Scott chiropractor's license suspended for complaints of sexual activity with patients

A local chiropractor's license has been suspended after complaints were filed that he engaged in sexual activity with patients, as well as other ethical violations.

The license of Dustin Pelloquin, owner of Pelloquin Chiropractic Wellness Center in Scott, was suspended for at least six months. The complaints were filed by a patient of Pelloquin’s and Pelloquin’s ex-wife.

The patient reported that at the Howard Johnson by Wyndham hotel in Scott, they engaged in sexual activity, which resulted in months of inappropriate texts. During that time, Pelloquin requested photos and videos of the woman for clinical purposes, according to the court document. Pelloquin’s ex-wife filed a complaint stating he engaged in sexual activity with patients for several years.

Text messages were included in the complaint from his former wife. During his divorce proceedings, he admitted that during the course of his marriage to Courtney Pelloquin he committed adultery with at least 10 different individuals, some of whom were his chiropractic patients.

The state board also found that Pelloquin provided false answers on his 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 renewal applications, which asked if Pelloquin ever had been convicted, omitting a 2007 arrest in Texas for public intoxication. In the deposition, he also admitted to falsified continuing education classes on renewal applications that he did not attend but reported to the board that he had attended.

In regard to sexual relations with one of his patients, he said the sexual activity was "mutual." In the court documents, the board’s policy states engaging in sexual behavior with a patient is a violation, and "does not changed the nature of consent or lift the prohibition."

In addition to the license suspension, Pelloquin was ordered to undergo psychosexual evaluations and reimburse the state board for the cost of the investigations and proceedings in the amount of $8,482.09 and topay a fine of $10,000.

The suspension took effect Monday, according to the court documents.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Scott chiropractor's license suspended temporarily after investigation