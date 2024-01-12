Scott Cornuaud running for county attorney

Jan. 12—Quinlan native and now Greenville resident Scott Cornuaud will be on the March 5 GOP primary ballot as a candidate for county attorney for Hunt County. He said in a campaign announcement news release that he wants to better the relationship between law enforcement agencies and the county attorney's office.

"After much thought and deliberation, I have decided to run for Hunt County Attorney in the upcoming Republican primary," Cornuaud said. "I will spend the time and work with law enforcement to make all the parts of the process flow efficiently and effectively. I will prosecute their cases.

Cornuaud, who worked for the Hunt County prosecutor's office from 2000 to 2001, also relayed his concern over the way Child Protective Services is handled by the county attorney's office — alleging abuses within CPS and the county attorney's office's representation of the department in September of last year

"The department was sanctioned more $12,000 by our district judge for removing a child from their caregivers based on an affidavit that was 'groundless and brought in bad faith'," Cornuaud said. "I've never seen it so bad to rise to the level of the department being sanctioned by a judge for their bad acts."

Cornuaud received his undergraduate degree in business administration from East Texas State University. He later obtained his master's in business administration from the University of Dallas along with his CPA license. He utilized his business and accounting degree for several years before deciding to attend Texas A&M University School of Law in Fort Worth where he obtained juris doctor degree in 1997.

He is married and he and his wife, Kendall, have two children and he has lived in the area for almost 50 years. He currently is a CPA and also practices family law.

"I love Hunt County," he said. "I've grown up here, I work here, I'm invested here, I own property here, my kids live here, my grandkids go to school here, I regularly vote here and I'm not going anywhere — win or lose.

Early voting for the primary elections begins on Feb. 20 and ends on March 1 and the last day to register to vote in March is Feb. 5.