Scott County, Arkansas sheriff, Waldron police officer arrested on assault charges

WALDRON, Ark. - Scott County Sheriff Randy Shores has been arrested on a third-degree battery charge in connection with an arrest after a pursuit in February.

Shores was charged as an accomplice to an assault after the February arrest. He was booked at the Scott County Jail Friday and released.

Waldron officer Omar Gonzalez has also been charged in connection with a rough arrest.

An affidavit filed in Scott County with the charge against Shores Friday states that Shores witnessed a rough arrest and did not stop it.

The charge alleges law officers were pursuing a white van driven by Robert L. Deer of Van Buren that was southbound on U.S. 71. Gonzalez and other officers joined in a pursuit at the Packsaddle Community.

Deer wrecked the van and got out and tried to get away on foot. Law officers caught him, and Gonzalez is seen on a body camera video kicking Deer in the back of his head and place his knee on the back of his head then striking Deer in the head several times with his fist, the charge alleges.

A statement from the sheriff's office reports the pursuit Feb. 16 originated in Sebastian County.

Inappropriate conduct "may have taken place during the arrest of the suspect in that pursuit," the sheriff's office reported.

An internal review was conducted by the sheriff's office. The Arkansas State Police also investigated, the office reported.

"Our review determined that our deputies conducted themselves within our policy and within Arkansas state law," according to the statement.

The statement does not go into details about the pursuit in February.

In August, three law officers in Crawford County were suspended after a violent arrest in Mulberry that was caught on video. The suspended officers in that case have not been charged.

The sheriff office reported Shores was served with the charge and taken to the jail where he was booked and released. statement from the sheriff's office Friday reads: "We at the Scott County Sheriff’s Department are committed to conducting ourselves within the law, and within the Constitutions of the State of Arkansas and the United States of America. We believe in transparency, accountability, and duty. While we are disappointed in the decision made by this prosecuting attorney regarding Sheriff Shores, we remain dedicated to our system of justice, and trust in our court system as this issue is addressed. We will continue to work closely with the Arkansas State Police and the Waldron Police Department, and we will continue to serve the People of Scott County to the best of our abilities."

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Scott County, Arkansas sheriff arrested on assault charge