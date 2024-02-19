Scott County woman died after being hit by a vehicle in Georgetown while walking

A Georgetown woman died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police.

Crystal Aguilar Lopez, 48, was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after the wreck but was pronounced dead there.

Jearl Porter, 57, was driving west on McClelland Circle when Lopez tried to cross the street at the intersection of Lusby Path and Porter’s 2016 Ford Edge struck her, according to a news release.

The collision happened a little before midnight Saturday.

The investigation is continuing.

Federal authorities say pedestrian fatalities have increased in recent years. The Federal Highway Traffic Safety Administration has tips for drivers and pedestrians to try to avoid accidents.