Scott Disick slammed for posting pic of Penelope stretching her eyelids at Asian eatery

Scott Disick posted a picture of himself holding chopsticks, while his daughter posed stretching up her eyelids during their father-daughter outing.

New year, new controversy for the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" clan.

The latest member to come under fire is Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, who was slammed for posting a picture of their daughter Penelope pulling at her eyes while dining at an Asian restaurant.

"Best first date of 2019!" Disick, 35, captioned an Instagram picture of himself holding chopsticks during their father-daughter outing. Meanwhile, his 6-year-old daughter posed while stretching up her eyelids.

Matriarch Kris Jenner and aunt Kylie Jenner may have liked the post, but several social media users deemed Penelope's actions "racist" and "offensive," implying that she was making a slanted-eye gesture.

User @MissReesie said in the comments that "as an Asian-American I'm offended," adding that "setting an example is what adults 'should' do."

@Alexanarchymma pointed out the context of the picture at an Asian eatery: "Using chop sticks? Extremely racist. @eentertainment pull the Kardashians off the air!!"

@Oxjessicanicolemaybe took aim at Disick, who she says should have exercised better judgement. "The parent should reprimand the child about making faces like that instead of taking a pic of it," she commented, while @aestheticaffinities added that "Scott could have chosen a different photo."

However, many users jumped to Disick's defense, saying Penelope was just making a silly face or that she was pulling her eyelids up, not sideways.

"People are really attacking a 6 year old …for making a silly face in an insta post," @Cheyennemiless tweeted Thursday. "Can children not be children anymore? Let the poor little baby live her life like any other 6 year old gets to do."

People are really attacking a 6 year old (Penelope Disick: @ScottDisick and @kourtneykardash’s child) for making a silly face in an insta post. Can children not be children anymore? Let the poor little baby live her life like any other 6 year old gets to do. — cheyenne (@cheyennemiless) January 4, 2019

Disick has not addressed the backlash and has not taken down the picture. USA TODAY reached out to his rep as well as a spokesperson for the eldest Kardashian, who has also remained mum.

In addition to Penelope, he shares two other children with Kardashian – sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4. Disick is currently dating Sofia Richie, the 20-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Scott Disick slammed for posting pic of Penelope stretching her eyelids at Asian eatery