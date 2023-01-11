Scott Eizember execution to continue as Oklahoma grants clergy member access

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to deny clemency to convicted killer Scott Eizember. Photo Provided

Convicted killer Scott Eizember, 62, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Thursday at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Eizember’s execution would be the eighth lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary since 2021.

He was sentenced to be executed for the bludgeoning death of A.J. Cantrell, 76, and to 150 years in prison in the shotgun slaying of Patsy Cantrell, 70, at their Depew home in 2003.

Here are four things to know in advance of the execution, including the latest in a legal dispute over Eizember's chosen clergy member to be present during the execution.

What happened the night A.J. Cantrell and Patsy Cantrell died?

Eizember broke into the Cantrells' home to watch and wait for his ex-girlfriend to return to her mother's house across the street.

Eizember took the elderly couple hostage. A.J. Cantrell grabbed his shotgun and fired at Eizember, but in the chaos his wife was shot and killed. Eizember then beat Cantrell to death with the gun.

Eizember was also convicted of shooting with intent to kill his ex-girlfriend’s 16-year-old son, and assault with a dangerous weapon against his ex-girlfriend’s mother.

A manhunt for Scott Eizember followed the death of the Cantrells

Following his deadly crimes in Depew, Eizember led authorities on a 37-day manhunt, one of the longest in Oklahoma history.

He stole a woman’s car and fled 200 miles east to Arkansas, where he ran out of gas. He faked an injury, duped a doctor and his wife and son into helping him, then held them at gunpoint while driving their van 300 miles south.

When the couple talked Eizember into stopping for a restroom break, the doctor retrieved a pistol in his van and shot Eizember.

Eizember fled about 10 miles away, to Corrigan, Texas.

He stopped at a food store to get help for his wound, but left.

However, a store clerk described Eizember to authorities, who stopped him and took him to the hospital.

There, they learned he was wanted for murder.

Texas authorities arrested Eizember.

Can Scott Eizember gain clemency at the last minute?

In 2015, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals split 2-1 to uphold Eizember’s death sentence.

Current Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who served on the appeals court at the time, voted to uphold the death sentence.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Eizember’s final appeal by declining to review, without comment, the appeals court decision.

In December, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to deny Eizember elemency.

The board’s decision means Gov. Kevin Stitt cannot change Eizember’s death sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In Oklahoma, a governor can commute a death row inmate's sentence only if the board recommends clemency.

Will Scott Eizember have a clergy member in the execution chamber?

On Monday, Eizember and his spiritual advisor, Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood, filed a complaint in federal court, asking that Hood be allowed to be present with Eizember in the execution chamber.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections had denied Hood access to the execution, citing Hood’s social activism and concern for the “solemnity of the process.”

On Wednesday, DOC Director Steven Harpe announced the reversal of the decision to deny Hood access.

Harpe said the decision followed discussions with the Cantrell family.

“The family members of the victims in this case are ready for closure, and they understand that the lawsuit challenging the decision to deny chamber access to the activist could lead to Thursday’s execution being stayed,” Harpe said in a statement. “Far too often, it is the victim and the victim’s family who are overlooked in these cases. We want to make sure their concerns are heard instead of everything being solely about the inmate.”

Hood visited with Eizember early Wednesday.

"I count it a great honor to have fought for and secured the religious liberty of Scott Eizember and myself," Hood said in a statement. "While the struggle to abolish the death penalty continues, I take great satisfaction in knowing that the Department of Corrections of the state of Oklahoma will think twice before denying another pastor access to the execution chamber."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Execution set for Scott Eizember on Thursday in Oklahoma