Scott Foley Opens Up for the First Time About His Mother’s Death When He Was 15

Scott Foley is opening up about the death of his mother and how profoundly it has affected him throughout his life.

Foley’s mom, Connie, died when he was just 15 years old after a battle with ovarian cancer.

“I didn’t know what the hell that was,” Foley tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue (on stands Friday) of learning of his mother’s diagnosis at the age of 11. “She went through chemotherapy and radiation, and [the doctors] thought they got it all — then it came back. It was a brutal process.”

After a long fight and multiple attempts at different treatment plans, Connie died when she was 42, leaving behind Foley and his two younger brothers.

“It was the defining moment of my life,” he says. “And her death has played a role in everything I do. It’s been as beneficial to me as it was detrimental.”

Looking back, Foley, now 46, says the hardest part of dealing with his mother’s illness and subsequent death was staying strong for his brothers.

“It was partially my job not just to take care of my mom when my dad was at work but also to take care of them and to make sure their lives weren’t disrupted any more than need-be,” he explains.

That experience recently inspired the Whiskey Cavalier actor to partner with pharmaceutical company Tesaro for the Not on My Watch campaign to help those living with recurring ovarian cancer and to inform their caregivers about “new treatments and maintenance therapies that can prolong the time between recurrences.”

“For someone’s family going through that, to be able to prolong that is just … It’s amazing,” he adds.

