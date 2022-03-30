Scott Galloway’s Section 4: Business Education At Fraction Of The Cost Of An MBA

Section 4

A screen shot of a Section 4 Oatly Case Study Watch Party. The growing online business education program delivers high-quality MBA education in two- to three-week sprints.

What is about the TED Talk format that has made them so successful?

It’s the brevity and the focus, says Section 4 CEO Gregory Shove. It’s taking an expert’s hour-long presentation, and forcing them to deliver the most important bits in 18 minutes.

Section 4, a growing online platform for business education founded by Scott Galloway, relies on a similar idea. Working with top business professors and practitioners, the company distills MBA-quality courses into two- to three-week sprints in topics such as Product Positioning, Brand Strategy, Data & Analytics, Customer-Centered Innovation and more. Sprints are designed to be short, intense, and instantly applicable.

They deliver the content at a fraction of the cost of an MBA.

THE RULE OF 80-10-1

Think of Section 4 like the MasterClass of business education. It was built upon the principle of making elite business education accessible to all, Shove tells Poets&Quants. He summarizes it through the 80-10-1 rule: 80% of the educational value of a business school class at 10% of the price, and at 1% of the friction.

NYU’s Scott Galloway is one of the world’s leading authorities on digital marketing and one of P&Q’s best business school profs in the world

“We remove all of the friction of traditional business education, primarily because there’s no application process. We don’t vet on the way in, we vet on the way out,” Shove says. “Anybody is welcome. You don’t have to live in a major city or relocate to go to a school. Even online, business school education is very expensive, it’s not accessible, and it has lots of friction.”

Sprints are taught by professors from leading business schools such as NYU Stern, UC Berkeley Haas, and Cornell Johnson. Media mogul, NYU professor rockstar, and one of P&Q’s top 50 B-school professors in the world, Scott Galloway leads sprints in both business and brand strategy. Practitioners from industry leaders such as Allbirds, Netflix, Cameo, Etsy, and others are also among Section 4’s faculty. If you can’t afford a sprint, Section 4 will give you a scholarship.

GOAL: ‘LARGEST ONLINE PREMIUM BUSINESS ED OFFERING IN THE WORLD’

Galloway founded Section 4 in 2019, and it received Series A funding in March 2021. With more than 15,000 alumni in just over two years of operation, it is the fastest growing online business school in the world, Shove says.

It’s now ready to kick that growth into overdrive. It recently announced a new pricing strategy that dramatically cuts its price for anyone who wants to take two or more Sprints in a year. For a subscription price of $995 per year ($83 per month), students have access to as many Section 4 sprints as they can manage, along with access to the platform’s coaching, the student and alumni network, and more services now in development. (For comparison, sprints previously cost between $750 and $875 each.)

Section 4 is also awarding 1,000 scholarships for free access to its sprints as part of the launch of the new pricing strategy.

“We think our offering is more valuable with more students. The value of our alumni network, the value of the connections and services we can provide within those networks, is higher with more students and more alumni,” Shove says. “So, we’re anxious to get to 100,000 students annually as quickly as we can. That will make us the largest online premium business offering in the world.”

Poets&Quants recently spoke with Shove to talk about Section 4 and a future of online business education that is accessible, affordable and engaging. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Q&A WITH SECTION 4 CEO GREG SHOVE

Tell us about the background of Section 4. The purpose behind it, how it formed, etc.

Section 4 was started three or four years ago by Scott Galloway, a professor at NYU and a successful entrepreneur. I think, in some ways, Scott is a unicorn in terms of a business pundit personality of some renown, a very successful professor at Stern for 15 years, and of course, he’s a successful entrepreneur. So he is a good place to start in terms of our curriculum and who we want teaching on our platform: Someone who can teach applicable frameworks, make them relevant to the current growth economy, and teach them in an entertaining, engaging and meaningful way.

Greg Shove, CEO of Section 4

My background is in media software and technology, and as an entrepreneur. I’ve sold three companies, one of which was sold to AOL, one of which was sold to private equity last year. Only in Silicon Valley can you sell your last company for $150 million, and people think you’re a failure. I have known Scott for 25 years, and he asked me to join in on this mission. We both share a deep conviction that education should be more accessible and affordable, so I signed on two and a half years ago to be CEO.

We looked at ed-tech online education today, and asked: “What’s wrong in terms of the student experience?” We didn’t think about it as a software business or as an in-person education experience, but wanted to take the best of both worlds and solve for what has been the Achilles heel of online education. That is completion, essentially engagement, and learning outcomes. What would that experience be like? It would be short, it would be intensive, and it would be highly applicable. It would be done with a bunch of other people at the same time, it would be both synchronous and asynchronous. It would have very high production values. We don’t spend as much as Masterclass per minute but we spend a lot per minute in terms of asynchronous video–the pre recorded lessons and case studies.

What do you mean by 80% of the value of a business course?

First of all, we’re not accredited, so we’re not offering the certificate value. We’re not offering the signaling that a Kellogg or an MIT would offer if you took one of their online classes or certificates.

But in terms of what we’re teaching you, we believe we can extract 80% of the value of a typical business school class and deliver it in two to three weeks. Students remember the professors and the lessons that delivered most of the value, and that’s what we extract from a practitioner or a professor. There are probably four or five ideas, frameworks, models, rubrics, things you can use that are highly applicable, highly valuable. That’s what we’re going to teach. Everything else is fluff.

You said that Section 4 does not vet students on the way in, but on the way out. What do you mean by that?

I think the market is really being divided into two segments. One is “vet me on the way in, and I leave with my certificate. I’m showing my credential.” That’s not our customer. If someone wants to be “chosen” by a school, or they have the time and the money, they should go do Kellogg’s or MIT’s online or use the short courses which are powered by business schools, because they want that vetting.

Another way of saying this is “showing your certificate” versus “showing your work.” Showing your work is the second segment, and that is our customer. At Section 4, you are vetted on the way out because you actually did the sprint. Sprints are hard, especially while working, especially during a pandemic, and especially for some people who have kids at home. They’re not meant to be easy. They end with a challenging assignment that we ask them to complete based on their own companies. It’s this idea that you’re finishing with a presentation, basically, that you can present to your boss, co-workers, or team. That’s “show your work.”

There’s always going to be a part of the market that says, “I’ll pay more because it is branded, and it has a certificate and a name behind it. That’s what I want to put on my LinkedIn profile.” I think that’s a legitimate market. The schools are filling that need, presumably, but that’s not our business. We sell something else. The mindset of our student is, “I don’t want to pay that much. I want to get value, but I’m less worried about the branded certificate and more about being able to apply what I’m learning at work. Will this skill help me get the promotion? Will I get a salary increase? Will I get a job in a growth economy company?”

So how would someone extract value from a Section 4 sprint on, say, a resume? Or if they were looking to advance in their own job or to get the next job? They’d have to signal the skillset in some way, correct?

I expect that in five years, when you see a Section 4 badge on a LinkedIn profile or on a resume, it will mean something to an employer. That’s not today. The way we’re going to get there is not through brand marketing, however, it’s going to be through employers, because employers will begin to notice that hundreds of Google employees have attended our sprints. Then the employer will know people who take our classes and realize they’re more capable in their jobs. Our customer thinks about it as what will I have learned that I can apply? It’s not about what am I going to put on my resume? It’s that the quality of their work is higher.

I think about this as growth. I think there’s a whole group of people that can drive companies forward, help them grow, and grow themselves. Whether it be at a small business or a large Fortune 500, these people are going to need continual access to tools and skills in their domains, because these domains are changing so quickly. This idea that you will upskill once in your career, I just think it’s a fantasy.

Our courses are perfect interview prep, or for these conversations with your boss or with leadership. You want to be able to participate with a degree of sharpness and understanding in the context of the growth economy. Things are changing so quickly. Managing teams today is nothing like what it was two years ago, and it’s not going back. The most ambitious don’t wait for their companies to roll out training. They get that training for themselves. We intend to be the solution to that.

Business education is all about showing your work. What kinds of outcomes are your students reporting?

Our sprints–these intensive, short learning experiences–are getting completion rates of over 70%, NPS of 65 to 80%, and learning outcomes of 80% or higher in 90-day application windows. These are unheard of ed tech stats.

Your new price strategy could turn out to be quite a hefty savings for people who are looking to take more than one sprint in a year. Can you tell us why this makes sense for Section 4?

Two reasons: One, we want this to be affordable to as many people as possible. We think the point of education is to remove friction, not create it, for upward mobility.

Two, we want to grow faster as a business. We think that the best way to do that is to make it easy for consumers, companies, and enterprises to buy this.

What are you hearing from business schools about your model? What do they think?

Let’s talk about professors and then let’s talk about administration, because they are different. I’d say universally, the professors that are the best, love the model. And I think they love the model for two or three reasons: One is they’re building a great product with us. We deploy a lot of resources and effort to build this product, and they can see that from day one. It’s also digital, and the most forward looking professors want to be good in a digital world because they know this is the future. Frankly, I think executive ed is going to go digital first, I think MBA will stay mostly in-person at the top-tier schools for the next decade, but executive ed clearly is going to move to hybrid and then online only in some programs.

Second, professors get to teach 1000s of students through Section 4. The ability for teaching more people, influencing those people and getting your ideas into their heads, I think, is so much greater on our platform than a traditional business school online offering. Third, they make good money. They make great money if they’re good because we pay per student registration. We also have performance incentives for success. So for high NPS courses, we pay bonuses to the talent.

I’d say professors who are scared of the future and living off tenure, I don’t think they’re interested in us. And we’re not interested in them, quite frankly.

Back to the school administrations, I think the answer is mixed. I don’t think we’re competition to the top schools because we have a completely different format that introduces people to online business school learning and upskilling. But some schools see us as more disruptive or competitive, and some do not.

So, you may not be competing against the top-tier schools like, say, Stanford or Harvard, but what about the more mid-level MBA programs? I’ve spoken to deans that have said that space is getting a lot more competitive.

I think there are more people in the “show your work” segment I talked about earlier who are doing their MBA ROI calculations with a sharper pencil. They’re taking the time to really think about what accelerates careers, and at what cost. I think people under the age of 35 today, if they can work at Google for two or three years, or at DoorDash or Airbnb, that would be a career accelerator because they are winners in the growth economy. An MBA from a second-tier school probably does not help them get into a company like that.

Having spent the last 25 years in Silicon Valley, having gone to Stanford Business School, what I’d say today is an applicant applying to Section 4 with an MBA, we’re interested in that qualification. We’re not going to discount the person because they have an MBA. But they don’t get a leg up. We’re much more about your experience, your mindset and your skillset, and you can get that in a lot of ways.

I do think that if I was a dean at one of those schools–or if I was running mediocre executive ed or business training programs–yeah, I’d be worried. One of the reasons our sprints are so popular with companies is their short, intense nature. They want their employees to get the skills, but they want them to be very applicable. It can’t be too time consuming.

What kind of student are you targeting?

Today, mid-career. As you see our curriculum getting built out across these different domains, we will focus on topics and classes that will be applicable to someone who’s probably 10 years out of undergrad. People in their 30s and older, who are seeing risk in their business or in their career, or they’re seeing opportunity, or they want to accelerate themselves, or who want to pivot. That’s our initial focus. Early career will be the next market we address, but not anytime soon.

I’d say what is interesting about our student body, besides our average age of 37, is that it’s very diverse. Much more diverse than from a typical business school, and also from smaller companies. So students are diverse in terms of countries and ethnicity and so on, but also in terms of size of enterprise. This makes sense to us. If you think about senior people mid-career, working at smaller organizations that have 500 to 5,000 employees, no L&D department, no formal executive education, we see this as a huge untapped market. The big Fortune 500 companies, we’ll do well there and we already are doing great with them. They reimbursement programs for employees to take education. But I think this mid-market is really interesting because they’ve been locked out of high-quality business education.

Tell us about some of your growth targets?

I’d like to double at least every year, so this year our plan is 25,000 students and 50,000 next year. I think we’re at about 10 unique sprint topics, and I think we end the year at 15 to 20. We offer them two to four times a year because they are synchronous. So, they have a start and end date. Most sprints are run at least twice a year, and more popular ones will run more frequently. So,typically, we have two to three sprint sessions a month, and I think that next year, that becomes probably five to six a month.

What else do you think readers should know?

I think our business model is relevant in that we are vertically integrated. We control everything in the experience. We think that the only way to reinvent business education online is to own every step of the value chain. So, we develop the curriculum. We work with the talent to either create curriculum or to significantly modify their curriculum for our format. We train all the TAs, deploy the TAs and pay them, and we train all the community members within every step. We don’t believe in the model that Coursera and others are taking because we believe it ends up with a poor student experience. We don’t pay schools like Coursera or other platforms, we pay the talent.

The post Scott Galloway's Section 4: Business Education At Fraction Of The Cost Of An MBA appeared first on Poets&Quants.