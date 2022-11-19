Scott Galloway Sums Up Elon Musk's 'God Complex' In 2-Minute Viral Video

New York University professor and public speaker Scott Galloway ripped into Elon Musk this week for showing a “total lack of grace” in his leadership at Twitter.

Galloway, a marketing professor at the NYU Stern School of Business, weighed in on Musk’s decision-making in an interview with CNN anchor Christiane Amanpourduring a week that featured hundreds of resignations at Twitter.

Musk’s time as Twitter leader has also reportedly included cuts of workers who criticized him along with cuts to thousands of contract workers.

The moves have sparked fears of a possible shutdown as one former Twitter executive told CNN’s Oliver Darcy that the company “will struggle just to keep the lights on” following the mass resignations.

Galloway, who Musk deemed a “insufferable numbskull” last year over his take on Tesla, told Amanpour that people are seeing Musk unwind in a public manner.

He claimed that technology leaders have stepped in for religion amid declining church attendance and Elon Musk now holds onto the mantle as “our new Jesus Christ,” a title he used to describe late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

“And every ridiculously mean, nonsensical, irrational move he makes is somehow seen as chess not checkers, we’re just not privy to his genius yet,” Galloway said.

“I think this is an individual who has demonstrated a total lack of grace, has no guardrails around him and is going to see his wealth probably cut in half.”

Galloway later remarked that people are infallible and, eventually, they all screw up in a world that doesn’t want a consolidation of power before grilling Musk more.

“This is someone who – in my opinion – shows a bit of a God complex, vastly overpaid in a fit of mania or seeing something we don’t see,” Musk said.

“This is a company probably worth 10 billion that he paid 45 billion and thinks he can lay off half the staff and treat them poorly and disparage them and not have any ramifications.”

You can watch more of Galloway’s take on Musk below.

