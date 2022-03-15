Do you have these four teams in your final four bracket?
College basketball guru, Scott Gleeson, gives us his predictions on who he thinks will end up in the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Akron has two players from Cincinnati, and head coach John Groce is a former Xavier assistant.
Facebook posts shared hundreds of times purport to show a photo of a Ukrainian tank in Iraq. They accuse Ukraine of hypocrisy for condemning Russia's invasion, despite apparently having played a role in the Iraq War. In fact, the tank photo has been doctored to add a Ukrainian flag and coat of arms. While Ukrainian troops did serve in Iraq, the photo resembles images of American troops at the Iraq-Kuwait border during the Gulf War."In the photo, a Ukrainian tank is seen during Iraq invasion," re
A Baltimore judge has ordered new testing for evidence in the case of a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the podcast “Serial.” Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn signed an order Monday mandating that Baltimore police send evidence in the case against Adnan Syed within 15 days to a California crime lab, news outlets reported. Last week, prosecutors and Syed’s defense both signed a motion seeking a retest of some items collected as evidence in the 1999 killing of 17-year-old Hae Min Lee using DNA technology that was not available for Syed’s trials.
Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley breaks down the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Bracket.
Make sure you and yours are fed, hydrated and safe during even the scariest scenarios.
Grand Theft Auto V will be less expensive than expected when it launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S next week, as new listings for the game reveal steep discounts that are running until June. Grand Theft Auto V is finally launching for next-gen consoles on March 15th. But it comes as no surprise that listings for the game have started …
The German marque opened up a factory just northwest of Moscow in 2019. A new Russian plan could liquidate it.
The America East champion Catamounts learn their opponent and site for the NCAA Tournament during Sunday's Selection Show.
A new star first baseman is heading to Atlanta.
A convoy of vehicles protesting COVID-19-related mandates ventured into Washington, D.C., Monday, away from their usual lap around the Beltway.
Speculation has grown that Russian troops will advance to Transnistria and use it as a launch pad for further operations in Ukraine or even an invasion of Moldova.
Texas Tech edged UCLA for a higher seeding in the NCAA tournament's East Region. The Bruins begin a new March Madness run Thursday against Akron.
Tar Heels played Marquette last season at home, but this roster looks nothing like last year’s team.
The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards are airing on The CW and TBS
Five teams were the biggest winners of the men's bracket reveal. But all of college basketball and March Madness lost.
Female Genital Circumcision (FGM) is widely practiced throughout 30 countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, although the World Health Organization (WHO) considers the highly dangerous procedure a violation of human rights
A potential second-round match vs. Tom Izzo, Michigan State awaits Duke.
Rafael Nadal is still perfect in 2022. The Spaniard defeated 27th-seeded Daniel Evans 7-5, 6-3 Monday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open, improving his record to 17-0 this year in pursuit of an ATP Tour-leading fourth title. Nadal tied Roger Federer (2018) and Pete Sampras (1997) for the third-best overall start to a season in the Open era that began in 1968.
“I’ve been around the NBA now 25 years, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen both teams come out with their home [white] uniforms on,” said a stunned Brevin Knight at the opening of the Bally Sports broadcast of the Thunder-Grizzlies game tonight. Given Knight played with nine teams over 12 years in the NBA, […]
Hundreds of truckers and other motorists who have been doing rolling protests on highways encircling Washington made their way into the nation's capital Monday, snarling already-congested traffic in a demonstration against COVID-19 mandates and other grievances. The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency issued a traffic advisory shortly before 2 p.m. that suggested motorists delay travel or use alternative transportation “due to ongoing demonstration activity on I-395, I-695, and I-295.” The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department closed a number of streets and exits off the highways to prevent the protesters from coming into the city.