Scott Halperin named new Cobb Circuit Defender

Jun. 17—Scott Halperin has been named Cobb County's new circuit defender and will be tasked with overseeing the county's indigent defense program, Superior Court Administrator Christopher Hansard announced Thursday.

Halperin will take over for Randall Harris after Harris led the office for 18 years and has retired.

Halperin holds a law degree from Georgia State University and most recently worked in Cobb Juvenile Court as a courtroom advocate for defendants. He has also worked for Legal Aid and as a public defender for multiple jurisdictions around metro Atlanta.

"Scott has spent his entire career serving the indigent and most vulnerable in our community. He has a heart for serving the indigent. He also has the respect of the bar and the bench, and he understands the importance of maintaining the independence of the office," Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard said in a news release.

Halperin was selected unanimously by Cobb's Superior Court judges in consultation with the chief judges of the county's Magistrate, State, and Juvenile courts, the news release said.