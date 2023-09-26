Scott Harris says Jeff Greenberg will work in tandem with him to run Tigers

TechCrunch

Forget invite-only social apps, Lapse is testing a new technique to acquire its users: It forces you to invite your friends in order to get in. The reinvention of a social camera app first introduced in 2021, Lapse is now king of the U.S. App Store after having jumped from No. 118 Overall earlier this month to reach No. 1. The app offers a similar experience to other mobile apps that attempted to recreate the disposable camera experience, like Dispo and Later Cam, with some tweaks.