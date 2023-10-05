Scott Harris says Tigers organization is focused on helping fix Javier Baez

TechCrunch

Alongside the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, Google is updating its Call Screen feature with clever new features that will allow users to better determine which calls they want to skip and those they want to take. At the company's Made By Google Android event this morning, Google showed off an impressive demo that showed how its AI could answer calls on users' behalf and then engage in more natural conversations with the caller to help determine if the call warranted your attention. With the improved AI, Google said the next generation of Call Screen is helping Pixel owners receive 50% fewer spam calls on average, by answering calls from unknown numbers with a new and more natural-sounding speaking voice.